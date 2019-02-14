Hopkins County Bookings

Deputies arrested 44-year-old Michael Dwayne Mollenhour in Hopkins County on multiple warrants. He was charged with Abandoning or Endangering a Child by Criminal Negligence and five traffic warrants. They arrested 38-year-old Donna Rae Mollenhour for Abandoning or Endangering a Child.

Bond has been set at $70,000 for 53-year-old Lanny Dale Hill who was arrested by Hopkins County Deputies for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against a Family, Date or Household member. He had allegedly threatened a woman with a hammer but fled the scene when she produced a gun. State Troopers later arrested Hill.