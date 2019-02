Forty-seven-year-old Curtis Leroy Marler was arrested Monday in Hopkins County. He is charged with two felony counts of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone. No bond has been set.

Twenty-four-year-old Chance Parker Wilson was arrested on a Hopkins County felony indictment for Assault of a Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation. His bond was set at $15,000.