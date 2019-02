Hopkins County arrested 51-year-old Clay Gene Booth for Possession of more than one but less than four grams of a controlled substance. The charge is a Class 3 Felony. He was also charged on a misdemeanor traffic violation.

Deputies arrested 22-year-old Jakwaviane Kentrail Goodson in Hopkins County for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle. He was also charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.