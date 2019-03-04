Hopkins County Bookings

Hopkins County authorities received a tip that a man wanted on outstanding warrants was driving on I-30 in Hopkins County. Thirty-one Justin Allen Steele of Wills Point was located at the 7-Stars Truck Stop and arrested on two counts of Burglary. A search of his vehicle turned up a quantity of methamphetamine and he was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Thirty-nine-year-old Rowdy Lee Duvall was arrested in Hopkins County for Possession of a Controlled Substance and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. His bonds total $40,000.

Thirty-two-year-old Jason Spence Webb was arrested in Hopkins County for Possession of more than 4 but less than 400 gram of a Penalty Group II Controlled Substance. Bondis $25,000 on the 2nd degree felony charge.

Bond was set at $15,000 at the Hopkins County jail for Andrea Nicole White. She was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. She was also charged on a misdemeanor traffic warrant.

Forty-year-old Todd Phillip Jefferson was arrested in Hopkins County for violating his probation for possession of a controlled substance. He was also charge on a Cass County warrant for Possession of Marijuana.

Nineteen-year-old Jonathan Olguin Martinez was arrested in Hopkins County for 1st Degree Felony Aggravated Assault Against a Date, Family or Household member with a weapon. NO bond amount has been set.

Forty-year-old Latisha Spraglin was arrested in Hopkins County on a TDCJ Blue Warrant for Violating the Parole she was on. NO bond was set.