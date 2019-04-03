Hopkins County Bookings

Sulphur Springs police arrested twenty-five-year-old Andrew Angel Garcia early Tuesday morning after he was found not wearing any pants at a Gilmer Street car-wash. HE was charged with Indecent Exposure and Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone. NO bond amount has been set.

Sulphur Springs police arrested a man for possession of a controlled substance, after he was observed throwing something into a vacant lot. That item turned out to be the synthetic marijuana known as K2. Twenty-six-year-old Cameron Joel Wilks was charged with possession of the K-2 and tampering with evidence. Bonds total $11,000.

Forty-four-year-old Richard Leon Howell was arrested in Hopkins County on multiple charges. He’s accused of 3rd Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, a warrant for Possession of Brass Knuckles and two traffic charges out of another jurisdiction.

Thirty-nine-year-old Marc allen Tutton was arrested in Hopkins County for Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Henderson County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Tom Green County Warrant for DWI.