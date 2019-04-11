Hopkins County Bookings

Thirty-six=year-old Dustin Wade Mauldin was arrested in Hopkins County on 2 outstanding warrants. He was charged with Violation of Probation – Tampering with / Fabricating Physical Evidence and Motion to Revoke for Assault Causing Bodily Injury – Family Violence.

Fifty-four -year -old Timothy Pernell Thurston was arrested in Hopkins County early Thursday morning. He was charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

A traffic stop by a Hopkins County deputy early Wednesday morning resulted in the arrest of a local couple on drug charges. Thirty-two- year-old Kedaron Dion Franklin( mugshot not available) and 27-year-old Lydia Elizabeth Monteneri, both of Sulphur Springs were charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Ecstasy, Methamphetamine and marijuana were reportedly found in the vehicle.