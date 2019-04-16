Hopkins County Bookings

cypress basin hospice
A teenager was arrested by Sulphur Springs police  during an investigation into a rash of motor vehicles  over the weekend. The teen was taken into custody after he was found walking in a neighborhood at about 1am Monday. At last count, at least 9 vehicles were broken into.

A traffic stop by a state trooper for speeding in Hopkins County led to the arrest of a Texarkana man on an outstanding warrant and marijuana charges.  A computer check showed that 29-year-old Kiara Rashaud Sherman was wanted for Failure to Appear on a marijuana charge. Further investigation turned up a back pack with a vacuum sealed bag of more than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds of marijuana.

