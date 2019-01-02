Hopkins County Burglary Suspects Jailed

Hopkins County deputies arrested a Ft. Worth couple early Wednesday morning, shortly after a convenience store in Como was burglarized. A deputy was nearby when the burglar alarm activated and alerted other officers. A suspect vehicle was stopped on College Street at Helm lame and cigarettes and alcohol were found inside. Its believed the cigarettes were stolen from the Como store and the alcohol from a store in Cass County. Bond was set at $200,000 for Vondrick Deshawn Gomez and at $150,000 for Hevlyn Carter. Sulphur Springs police are investigating a similar break-in at the Super Handy on College Street, and the two may be related.