Hopkins County Businesses, Activities Affected By Pandemic

In Hopkins County, restaurants that are still offering dining room service are asked to strictly limit the number of customers in order to follow distance guidelines. All occupied tables must be more than six to ten feet apart. Many restaurants are offering curbside pick-up and delivery.

All Hopkins Civic Center events for the next two weeks are cancelled.

Brightstar Cinema in Sulphur Springs has temporarily closed for an indefinite period.

Classic Lanes Bowling Center in Sulphur Springs has been closed for at least 7 days.

School Board, county meetings, and city meetings can still go on as they are not considered “social gatherings.

The Hopkins County Freedom Ball, which was scheduled for April 4th at the Civic Center has been postponed. It has been rescheduled for August 29. All tickets already purchased will be honored.