Hess Lawn Mower Header
Car-Mart Oct. 2018
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018

Hopkins County Candidate Forum Tuesday Night

7 hours ago

The Hopkins-Rains Chapter of the Texas Retired Teachers Association will host a state candidate forum tonight at Sulphur Springs City Hall. A meet and greet with the candidates will be held at 5:30. Candidates will then be given the opportunity to speak. Incumbent Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and his challenger Mike Collier, Incumbent District 2 Senator Bob Hall or a representative and his challenger Kendall Scudder, and Incumbent District 2 Representative Dan Flynn and his challenger Bill Brannon have committed to attend.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     