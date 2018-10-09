Hopkins County Candidate Forum Tuesday Night

The Hopkins-Rains Chapter of the Texas Retired Teachers Association will host a state candidate forum tonight at Sulphur Springs City Hall. A meet and greet with the candidates will be held at 5:30. Candidates will then be given the opportunity to speak. Incumbent Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and his challenger Mike Collier, Incumbent District 2 Senator Bob Hall or a representative and his challenger Kendall Scudder, and Incumbent District 2 Representative Dan Flynn and his challenger Bill Brannon have committed to attend.