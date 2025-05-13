Hopkins County CanHelp Says Farewell to Adela Martinez

HOPKINS COUNTY COMMUNITY ACTION NETWORK, DBA CANHELP proudly celebrates the remarkable career and announces the departure of Adela Martinez, our dedicated Client Services Manager, whose compassionate service has transformed countless lives in our community over the past 10 years.

Adela has been a beacon of hope for the underserved, tirelessly advocating for individuals and families facing crises. With unwavering empathy and expertise, she has developed comprehensive, tailored solutions that address immediate needs while fostering long-term stability. From securing housing and utilities services to providing emotional support and connecting clients with vital resources, Adela’s impact on the lives of Hopkins County Families is immeasurable. She has empowered thousands to navigate life’s challenges, leaving a legacy of resilience and dignity.

“Adela’s compassion and commitment have been the heart of our organization,” said Brian Crump, Executive Director, of CANHELP. “Her ability to listen, uplift, and create meaningful change has inspired us all. While we are saddened by Adela’s departure, we are immensely grateful for her enduring contributions to our organization and this community.”

Throughout her tenure, Adela collaborated with local agencies, nonprofits, and community leaders to build a stronger support network for those in need. She also mentored colleagues, sharing insights that will continue to shape the organization’s approach to helping our community.

As Adela departs to spend more time with family in Wichita Falls, Texas, CANHELP will honor her legacy with a celebration dinner on Tuesday, May 13th, recognizing her profound influence. CANHELP remains committed to continuing her work, ensuring that the underserved receive the care and support they require.

CANHELP and our community wish to express gratitude to Adela for the decade spent as a valued member of the CANHELP Team serving the Hopkins County community. She will be missed by our team, clients, and everyone who has had the privilege of working with her. While we are sad for her to leave, we wish her the very best in her next endeavors.