Hopkins County CANHelp

9 hours ago

(Submitted by Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce)

CANHelp is hosting their 2018 Back to School Fair on Friday, August 10, between 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm at the Hopkins County Civic Center. This is a one-stop destination to prepare the whole family for the start of school! The fair will offer free health and vision screenings, dental screenings and fluoride applications, immunizations for children and adults, haircuts, food and drinks, backpacks and school supplies, for low and moderate-income families of Hopkins County, and more. You must register for school supplies in advance. Call CANHelp at (903) 885-9797 (ext. 1) or visit www.canhelponline.org for more details.

