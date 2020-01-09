Hopkins County Chamber 01.09.20

By Lezley Brown

It is with great pleasure that the 2020 Board of Directors invites you to the 94th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Thursday, February 13, at 6:00 p.m. at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center. We will host a Networking Cocktail Happy Half Hour at 6:00 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30, and the awards will follow at 7 p.m. Please take this opportunity to bring your family, friends, and employees to an evening of dinner and community awards including Large and Small Business of the Year, Educator of the Year, Caregiver Award, Agriculturist of the Year, Woman of the Year, Growth and Renewal Award, Community Pride Award, and Citizen of the Year. Our banquet theme is “Be the Light” and focuses on positivity and community pride moving into the next decade. It promises to be one of our most beautiful and unusual banquets to date. We are excited for you and your business to join us for this extraordinary evening. Please make your reservation TODAY by calling the Chamber of Commerce, (903) 885-6515, or by stopping by to visit at 110 Main Street in Sulphur Springs.

We are still accepting nominations for Teacher of the Year, Small Business of the Year, and Large Business of the Year. That deadline has been extended to Friday, January 17th.

Additional Chamber of Commerce Banquet Nominations

Many other awards are presented at the Chamber of Commerce membership banquet (February 13, 2020). Aside from the awards mentioned above, nominations are also being accepted for:

Citizen of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482

Woman of the Year—Beta Sigma Phi Organization—P.O. Box 72, SS, TX 75483

Caregiver of the Year—The Pilot Club—P.O. Box 131, Sulphur Springs, TX 75483

Community Pride Award—Adult Leadership Class—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482

Agriculturist of the Year—Agri-Life Extension Office— P.O. Box 518, SS TX 75483

Growth and Renewal—DBA—109 Jefferson St. E, SS, TX 75482

Each of these nominations should be submitted in writing and mailed to the above-mentioned address.

Hunt Regional is offering Mobile Mammography Coach in Sulphur Springs

Hunt Regional Hospital is offering the Tubby Adkisson Memorial Mobile Mammography Coach on January 23rd in the Spring Village Shopping Center in Sulphur Springs. All insurances accepted at Hunt Regional are also accepted for the Mobile Mammography Coach, including Medicare and Medicaid. To schedule individual screening mammograms, please call (903) 408-5010. Appointments and pre-registration are requested.

Hoops Dreams Basketball is accepting players

Hoop Dreams Basketball is a league made up of special needs children from ages 5 to 21. There is no cost to play, but players must register for t-shirts sizes and to get the coaches lined up. The Pilot Club of Sulphur Springs will host this league for the 13th year along with volunteer coaches from the Lions club. Please contact Beverley Owens at 903-348-5121 or any Pilot Club member for registration form or information about Hoop Dreams basketball.

Julia Wilhite State Farm hosts anniversary ribbon cutting celebration

Julia Wilhite State Farm will host a one-year anniversary ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday, January 29th at noon. This office is located at 1030 Gilmer Street. Please make plans to attend and wish Julia congratulations on her first year at State Farm!