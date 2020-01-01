Hopkins County Chamber

By Lezley Brown

Would you like to recognize an Outstanding Educator?

Here is your chance… the Chamber of Commerce Education Committee wants to allow all Hopkins County Citizens to nominate their candidates for “Outstanding Professional Educator” (Administrator, Counselor, Diagnostician, or Teacher) “Outstanding Para Professional Educator” (Secretary or Aide) and “Outstanding Auxiliary Educator” (Maintenance, Custodial, Transportation, Nurse or Cafeteria). You may pick up a nomination form at the Chamber office at 110 Main Street and then either fax, e-mail or mail it in, no later than December 31. Our fax number is 903-885-6516, our e-mail address is Lezley@HopkinsChamber.org, and our mailing address is also 110 Main Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482. Don’t miss this opportunity to recognize a special educator!

Nominations for Large and Small Business of the Year

Please submit your nomination for Large Business of the Year and Small Business of the Year. Nominations should be for those businesses which exhibit outstanding community involvement—civic, church, educational, benevolent, humanitarian or other. You may pick up a nomination form at the Chamber office at 110 Main Street and either fax, e-mail or mail it in, no later than December 31. Our fax number is 903-885-6516, our e-mail address is Lezley@HopkinsChamber.org and our mailing address is 110 Main Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Additional Chamber of Commerce Banquet Nominations

Many other awards are presented at the Chamber of Commerce membership banquet (February 13, 2020). Aside from the awards mentioned above, nominations are also being accepted for:

Citizen of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482

Woman of the Year—Beta Sigma Phi Organization—P.O. Box 72, SS, TX 75483

Caregiver of the Year—The Pilot Club—P.O. Box 131, Sulphur Springs, TX 75483

Community Pride Award—Adult Leadership Class—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482

Agriculturist of the Year—Agri-Life Extension Office— P.O. Box 518, SS TX 75483

Growth and Renewal—DBA—109 Jefferson St. E, SS, TX 75482

Each of these nominations should be submitted in writing and mailed to the above-mentioned address.

Hunt Regional is offering Mobile Mammography Coach in Sulphur Springs

Hunt Regional Hospital is offering the Tubby Adkisson Memorial Mobile Mammography Coach on January 23 in the Spring Village Shopping Center in Sulphur Springs. All insurances accepted at Hunt Regional are also accepted for the Mobile Mammography Coach, including Medicare and Medicaid. To schedule individual screening mammograms, please call (903) 408-5010. Appointments and pre-registration are requested.

Joining the Chamber is such a wonderful boost for your business. Have you been thinking about joining the Chamber but wondering what the benefits are? Here are just a few of the reasons being a member of the Chamber of Commerce is helpful to you:

· Listings in the Membership Directory with community history and profile (distributed to 7,000 people) · One copy of the Membership Directory (published annually) · Chamber Online Directory Listing & mini website · Ribbon-cutting, Grand Opening & Anniversary Celebration promotion opportunities · Low cost education for businesses through Lunch + Learns and seminars · Business After Hours hosting opportunities · Certificates of Origin for international trade · Member-only opportunities for display space of printed materials at the Chamber of Commerce · Member-only opportunities for promotion distribution at Chamber-sponsored events · Advertisement opportunities in the weekly Chamber Connection publication · Partner-to-Partner discount program opportunities · Unlimited opportunities for business networking · Business advocacy at the local, county, state, and national levels · Credibility and visibility in the Hopkins County area · Advertising Opportunities in the Membership Directory · First-hand customer referrals

If you are ready to join or renew with the Chamber, give us a call! We’d love to welcome you to the Chamber family! Call Lezley or Jaci at (903) 885-6515 for more information.