Hopkins County Chamber Cocktails And Conversation Hosted By Signature Solar

The Hopkins County Chamber’s following Cocktails and Conversation networking event is set for 5:00 until 6:30 pm on Thursday, June 6, at Signature Solar on Bill Bradford Road. There is no charge for the informal event, and you don’t have to be a Chamber member to attend the event. It is open to everyone and is a prime time to make friends and contacts.
