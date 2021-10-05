Hopkins County Chamber Connectioin

By Butch Burney

Who is ready for stew? The cooler weather signals that the 52nd Annual World Championship Hopkins County Stew Contest, sponsored by Alliance Bank, Alliance Bank Financial Services, and Galyean Insurance, is almost here. The contest will be Saturday, Oct. 23, at Buford Park.

Things are not just back to normal at the stew contest, but they are better than usual.

We will have more than 140 pots of stew cooking and ready to serve at 10:45 am.

Cooks will be on both the north and south sides of Buford Park.

All-you-can-eat tickets are $6 and can be purchased online (HopkinsChamber.org), at the Chamber office, or any local bank. Buy online and get a four-pack of tickets for $20.

More than 25 vendors signed up for the market, which will be on the south side of Connally Street on both Friday and Saturday. Come out and shop their wares.

In addition, we have Stew+75482 tumblers at the office for $20, stew mugs for $15, and T-shirts will be available soon.

There will be an appetizer contest Friday evening, and Dub and the Love Machines will be in concert Friday night, sponsored by CNB.

Be a part of the biggest community event in the county on Friday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 23.

Business After Hours

Join us Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 4:30 to 5:30 pm at the Chamber office for a Business After Hours mixer hosted by Neighbors of Sulphur Springs magazine. There will be refreshments to enjoy and businessmen and women to socialize. You don’t have to be a Chamber member to attend Business After Hours.

Wall That Heals

The Wall That Heals, the Vietnam Veterans replica memorial, will be in Sulphur Springs Nov. 4-7, at the Sulphur Springs High School track. The three-quarter-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., and a Mobile Education Center, will arrive in Sulphur Springs on Tues., Nov. 2. The Patriot Guard Riders, law enforcement, and fire department personnel will escort the arrival and welcome of citizens participating in a Yellow Ribbon & Banner Campaign.

This year 2021 has been nationally designated as the year to “Welcome Home America’s Vietnam Veterans,” and organizers are hopeful that local citizens will help do that with the Yellow Ribbon & Banner Campaign.

Below are the links for Hopkins County to sponsor The Wall That Heals and participate in The Yellow Ribbon Campaign. For more information, volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, see:

www.thewallthatheals-sstx.org

Facebook: The Wall That Heals, Sulphur Springs, TX.

Main Street Uncorked

Main Street Uncorked Wine and Music Festival are set for 1:00 to 7:00 pm Saturday, Oct. 9, downtown. There will be Texas wineries, local vendors, and great music. Music will be by Matthew Fiock, Lincoln Goodman, and Twisted Whisky.

Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.

Help A Child Benefit

The annual Help-A-Child Benefit keeps getting bigger and better. The 14th annual event is set for Saturday, Oct. 16, and will feature a chili cook-off, auction, livestock show, brisket cook-off, Dutch oven cobbler, and corn hole competition.

All money raised will go toward Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, foster families, and Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center.

The livestock show starts at 9:00 am, followed by the ag mechanics show at 11:00 am, and chili, brisket, and Dutch oven cobbler start at 11:30 for $10. The auction begins at 12:30 pm and the corn hole competition at 1:30 pm.

Call Wade Bartley at 903-348-1878 for more information.

Halloween Activities

Woods of the Dead, benefiting Operation Victor Echo Tango, is open every Friday and Saturday in October from dark to midnight at 2779 CR 2426 in Como.

VR Social hosts the Second Annual Halloween Screamfest at 317 Spring Street from Oct. 25-31. The events will include an outdoor horror movie marathon, a ghost glow bike ride to Coleman Park, dead walking on the square, and a Halloween pet photo booth. The Screamfest benefits Let Love Live animal rescue sanctuary.

Car Show

The Heritage Square Car Show is Saturday, Nov. 6, rain or shine. The show, sponsored by the Downtown Business Alliance, will be held downtown for vehicles model 1987 or older. We present awards at 3:00 pm.

For more information, email info@SulphurSpringsdba.com.

Ribbon Cuttings

Chillax, located at 1707 South Broadway Suite 9, hosted a ribbon-cutting Friday, Oct. 1. Please help us welcome them to the community.

CO323 Designs will host a ribbon-cutting at noon Friday, Oct. 8, at their location, 309 Industrial Drive East. Please join us for that celebration.