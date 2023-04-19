Hopkins County Chamber Connection 04.18.23

By Butch Burney

Get your stomach ready for Rotary Club’s 8th Annual Claws for a Cause, which will be downtown on Saturday, April 29, from 5-10 p.m.

The crawfish-and-fixins dinner raises money for local charities and scholarships, plus it’s a lot of fun and good eating. Dubb and the Luv Machines will be in concert as well.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at Eventbrite.com or by scanning the code on the posters around town.

Business After Hours

Join us for a Business After Hours – at your business!

If you are a Chamber of Commerce member and want to host a Business After Hours (or Before Hours), we have some openings for you!

We are scheduling our monthly networking events for the remainder of the year, and are looking for host businesses. The cost of the event is free; we just ask that you provide some refreshments.

You simply open your business from 4:30-6 p.m. on the designated day (or 7:30-8:30 a.m.), and welcome the guests.

If you’re interested, send me an email at Butch@HopkinsChamber.org or call 903-885-6515.

Skeet Shooting

Heart of Hope will have a Skeet Shooting Event, starting at 11 a.m. on May 11, at the Church at Klondike. Entry fee is $15 and includes lunch and a raffle ticket. The contest will be sporting clay shoot, wolf chase and buddy shoot. There will also be a kid shoot for 14 and under. Bring your own ammunition.

Proceeds benefit Heart of Hope in Sulphur Springs. For more information, call 903-440-1665.

Freedom Ball

This year’s Hopkins County Freedom Ball is going to be bigger and better than ever! Come help celebrate our local heroes at the Hopkins County Civic Center on May 20.

This years theme is “Top Gun” and Jason Walden & The Alibis will be providing the music for the evening.

Tickets are $125 each, and 200 tickets are set aside for veterans and their wingman each — first come, first serve. So, get your tickets now.

For tickets, contact Danny Davis at 903-438-4003.

The Mighty Name Tour

Deep Routes Coffee, located 215 Shannon Road East, will host the Mighty Name Tour at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. The concert will feature Stars Go Dim, We Are Vessel, After Grace, and HNRY.

Singing Men of Texas

First Baptist Church will welcome the East Texas chapter of the Singing Men of Texas for a concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20. There is no cost.

Ribbon Cuttings

Beauty Grace Wellness Shop hosted a ribbon cutting at its location on Connally Street at noon on Friday, April 14. Please support this downtown business.