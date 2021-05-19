Hopkins County Chamber Connection 05.19.21

By Butch Burney

God Bless America! That was the theme for Saturday, starting with the veterans’ appreciation and barbecue cookoff at the VFW and ending with the Freedom Ball at the Civic Center.

The Freedom Ball was highlighted by an inspirational speech by US Army Col. Joel Newsom and the recognition of veterans and those currently serving. And, I can confirm the rumor that Jason Tully was seen on the dance floor.

The barbecue cookoff drew a good crowd, which 25 different barbecue cooking teams served. One of the attractions for kids was the Northeast Texas Gellyball demonstration. It made me wish I was a kid again.

Chamber Showcase

The Third Annual Chamber Showcase is Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Sulphur Springs Country Club. Booths are available for $60 each, and vendors need to bring a $25 gift or gift card for random drawings. It is a fantastic networking event and a way for you to get your name and services out to the public as a business owner or representative. Only Chamber members can reserve booths for display. At the same time, the public attends free of charge. So contact us at the Chamber to find out how your affordable annual membership not only allows you to rent a booth at the Showcase but gives you advantages and opportunities all year long. Come by or call the Chamber office at 903-885-6515 for more information. A registration link will be on our website soon, hopkinschamber.org.

Ribbon Cuttings

Brookshire’s Food Store in Sulphur Springs is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its updated store, located at 809 Gilmer St., at 10:00 am Wednesday, May 19. There will be a small ceremony inside the store and conclude with a ribbon-cutting outside. Brookshire’s Community Kitchen will be there to serve complimentary breakfast, and their 13-foot Big Grocery Cart will be on display. Please join us for this celebration.

Mammography Mobile Coach

The Hunt Regional Tubby Adkisson Mobile Mammography Coach will be at the Spring Village Shopping Center on May 20. To schedule individual screening mammograms, call 903-408-5010 for your appointments and pre-registration.

Lunch and Learn

State Sen. Bob Hall and State Rep. Bryan Slaton will be in town for a Lunch and Learn on Wednesday, Sept. 15. More details will be coming soon, but mark that on your calendar for a comprehensive update on the business issues that the State Legislature has tackled this year.

Business Highlight

The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce is highlighting a member of the Chamber each week. Please join me in congratulating our Business of the Week for May 10, Cattlemen’s Veterinary Services. You can read biographical stories at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and Instagram page.

Ribbon Cutting

First American Title, Money Law Firm, hosted a ribbon-cutting for their office at 1335 South Broadway St., Suite 40, on Thursday. A large crowd enjoyed barbecue and door prizes.