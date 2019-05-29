Hopkins County Chamber Connection 05.30.19

By Lezley Brown

Chamber Connection- May 30th

Clarion Pointe has scheduled Business After Hours

Clarion Pointe, located at 411 Industrial Drive East in Sulphur Springs has scheduled their Business After Hours and ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday, May 30th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Please join us for networking, refreshments, and tours of the remodeled facility.

The Sweet Grind schedules soft opening

The Sweet Grind has scheduled a soft opening to begin business on Saturday, June 1st, and they will hold their ribbon cutting celebration on Tuesday, June 18th at noon. The Sweet Grind is located at 213 Main Street in Sulphur Springs. Please mark your calendars and plan to attend!

Opening Ceremonies Ribbon Cutting for the Dairy Festival

The Dairy Festival officially kicks off with a ribbon cutting celebration on Friday, June 7th at noon on Celebration Plaza. Make plans to be there and celebrate the start of the Dairy Festival!

Ice Cream Freeze-off at Shannon Oaks Church

The Ice Cream Freeze-off will be held on Saturday, June 8th at 5:30 p.m. on the rear lawn of Shannon Oaks, just before the hot air balloon launch and glow. Tickets will be $5.00 for all-you-can-eat-while-it-lasts. To register to compete in the Ice Cream or to sponsor this wonderful event, please contact Josh Whitlock at (903) 885- 6542, or visit their website at http://shannonoakschurch.com/whats-going-on/events. We all scream for ice cream!

It’s a special time of the year in Hopkins County as we gear up for the 2019 Hopkins County Dairy Festival. Listed below is the schedule of events for the entire festival!

Friday, June 7th

Hot Air Balloon Media Flight, 6:00 a.m. (weather permitting), at Shannon Oaks Church

Opening Ceremonies Ribbon Cutting for Dairy Festival, noon, at Celebration Plaza

Hot Air Balloon Rally and Glow, 6:00 p.m. (weather permitting), at Shannon Oaks Church

Saturday, June 8th

Hot Air Balloon Rally and Flight, 6:30 a.m. (weather permitting), at Shannon Oaks Church

Dairy Festival Parade, 10:00 a.m., Leaves from Buford Park, travels down Houston St.

Jr. Dairy Show, 10:00 a.m. at Civic Center Arena

Milking Contest for Candidates, Parents, and Balloon Pilots, 3 p.m. at Civic Center Arena TX Championship Ice Cream Freeze Off, 5:30 p.m. at Shannon Oaks Church

Hot Air Balloon Rally & Glow, 6:00 p.m. (weather permitting), at Shannon Oaks Church

Wednesday through Saturday, June 12–15

Carnival on the Civic Center Grounds

Saturday, June 15th

Whipped Challenge, 9:00 a.m. at Heritage Park

Coronation Pageant, 7:00 p.m. at SSISD Auditorium