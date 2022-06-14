Hopkins County Chamber Connection 06.15.22

By Butch Burney

Small business owners will want to come to our Lunch and Learn, set for Wednesday, June 22, at the upstairs room at Corner Grubhouse, entitled Digital Marketing 101, by April Bliss, founder of Bliss Digital Innovations. We had scheduled April for this workshop in January, but had to postpone it due to Covid.

Learn from Digital Advertising Expert April Bliss, who brings her unique perspective as a digital marketing and business consultant bringing over 30 years of extensive marketing and sales expertise in radio, national magazines, newspaper, automobile industry, and retail management, as well as owning several small businesses.

The fee is $15 for Chamber members, $20 for nonmembers. You can register by calling the Chamber at 903-885-6515 or emailing Info@HopkinsChamber.org.

Business After Hours

You won’t want to miss the Chamber’s Business After Hours at Rhythmic Productions, hosted by Calvin Hickerson, from 4:30-6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, at his studio located at 1217 South Broadway. Calvin will have live music, food and drinks for the everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re a member of the Chamber or not, come on for one of the best networking events.

Blood Drive

Red River Credit Union will team with Carter BloodCare for a blood drive on Monday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of RRCU at 822 Gilmer St. Donors will receive a T-shirt while supplies last. For more information, contact Stephani Britton at 903-735-3000, ext. 2107, or email sbritton@rrcu.com.

Mental Health First Aid

Lakes Regional will host a two-day event for Mental Health First Aid (MHFA), which is free and open to the public. The adult MHFA is 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14 at the Lakes Regional Sulphur Springs location on Airport Road. The youth seminar will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 26.

To register, call 972-977-7295 or email eliciab@lakesregional.org.

Baby Benefit

Heritage Home Health and Hospice is hosting a baby wipe and onesie drive benefitting Heart of Hope, a pregnancy resource center in Sulphur Springs.

Donations of baby wipes and white onesies (sizes 0-3 months) may be dropped off at Heritage Home Health & Hospice (1325 Shannon Rd E, Suite A, Sulphur Springs) or at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce (110 Main Street, Sulphur Springs) now through June 24.

Children’s Grief Camp

“Mending the Mess,” a grief camp for children ages 6-12, will be held June 23-24, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, at t First United Methodist Church. The camp is part of Cypress Basin Hospice’s Camp Brave Heart.

For more information, go to the website CBHospice.org.

International Yoga Day

One Soul Yoga & Wellness Center invites everyone to come and join the celebrations for 8th International Day of Yoga on Tuesday, June 21. The global theme this year is “Yoga for Well-Being” and everyone in the community is encouraged to come join. One Soul will offer free classes all day.

International Day of Yoga is celebrated world-wide every June 21 to help spread awareness of the mental and physical benefits of practicing yoga.

One Soul’s schedule for the day includes:

6:30-7:30 am: Solstice Kundalini Yoga-DeAnna

9:30-10:30 am: Beginner Flow-Rachel

12:10-12:50 pm” Family Yoga-DeAnna

6-7 pm: Open Flow-Allison

8-9:15 pm: Candlelight Flow & Nidra-DeAnna & Rachel

Classes that day are free and open to everyone. One Soul Yoga & Wellness Center is located at 1008 Main St., in Sulphur Springs. To learn more about the classes or to sign up go to www.OneSoulYogaStudio.com.

Ribbon Cuttings

Tolleson Family Market will have a ribbon cutting at noon on Friday, June 17, at their shop at 300 Connally St. Please help us welcome them to the community.

Vosh Graphix will host a ribbon cutting at noon Thursday, June 23, at the Chamber office. Please welcome them to the business community.

Greenleaf Mortuary will have a ribbon cutting at noon Friday, June 24, at 200 Putman St. Please join us for this event.

Humana hosted a ribbon cutting at noon on Wednesday, June 8. Please welcome them to the community.

