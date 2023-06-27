Hopkins County Chamber Connection 06.27.23

By Butch Burney

The 54th Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, presented by Alliance Bank, has kept its costs down because of our generous businesses in the community, and the price just got even cheaper for some families.

Signature Solar and the Chamber announced last week that children 12 and under will eat free at the festival on Saturday, Oct 28, due to Signature Solar’s generous sponsorship.

Children will still need tickets, which can be obtained online or via paper. Purchasing online tickets are $8.00 each for everyone 13 and older. They are available Saturday, Jul 1, at HopkinsChamber.org. Paper tickets will be available on Tuesday, Aug 1, at the Chamber and local banks.

City National Bank will sponsor the Friday night festivities on Friday, Oct 27, and we will announce that line-up soon.

Thanks to our sponsors who make the stew festival affordable for families in Hopkins County. Follow the Chamber’s Instagram and Facebook accounts for spotlights on our sponsors and updates on the stew festival.

Business After Hours

Join us for a fun and interactive Business After Hours next month at Red River Credit Union from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm on Thursday, Jul 20.

Business After Hours is a great way to interact and network with other business professionals and community members. You don’t have to be a Chamber member to attend; there is no cost. Red River Credit Union is at 822 Gilmer St.

Leadership Sulphur Springs

Even if you think you know Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County, you will learn a lot through Leadership Sulphur Springs, which is back this year, with applications online!

The leadership class is for Hopkins County men and women who want to learn and become more invested in their local community. It’s an intensive nine-month program that immerses the participants in the business and government of Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County.

The tentative dates for this year’s program are attached to the application, which you can access at HopkinsChamber.org. The registration fee is $500, which covers the cost of the food, drinks, transportation, etc., for the year.

Meet District 2 Candidates

We welcome the public to eat homemade ice cream and meet the District 2 State Representative candidates, who will run in a special election on Tuesday, Nov 7, to replace Bryan Slaton. The ice cream social, hosted by the local Republican Women’s Club, will begin at 6:30 pm Tuesday, Jul 11, at the pavilion at Buford Park.

Hopkins County Law Enforcement

The Hopkins County Law Enforcement Association will have a Golf Tournament fundraiser at the Sulphur Springs Country Club on Monday, Aug 21. The four-person teams will tee off at 10:00 am. For sponsor or player information, call Michael Russell at 903-438-4040 or email mrussell@hopkinscountytx.org.

Wedding Expo

The DIY Wedding Expo returns to the Civic Center from noon to 5:00 pm on Saturday, Sep 23. For more information on sponsorships or vendor spaces, contact Tracey Treadway at 214-683-7669 or roadmaptothealtar@gmail.com.

Ribbon-Cutting

Designs by Vivian hosted a ribbon-cutting at noon on Wednesday, Jun 21, at the shop in Shannon Square to showcase her design and alteration services.

“On the Block Beef” hosted a ribbon-cutting at noon on Friday, Jun 23, at their facility on 312 South Davis St. The grand opening of their meat market was welcomed by a large crowd.

A ribbon-cutting and dedication of the new pavilion at Pacific Park is scheduled for noon Friday, Jul 7. Please join us for that event.