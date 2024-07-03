Hopkins County Chamber Connection 07.03

By Butch Burney

Every year, our family looks forward to the Saturday before Thanksgiving, when we gather for dinner, turn on KSST and get our phones ready for the annual Sulphur Springs Symphony League auction.

It is a hoot and a can’t-miss event! They always have a great range of items, from tens of dollars to thousands of dollars in value, and that doesn’t include the entertainment from the moderators like Bill Owens and Chad Young.

Donations are used as a fundraiser for the Symphony League and all they do for this city and county – which includes the annual Independence Day concert and fireworks display, but is certainly not limited to that.

The great thing about our community is the way we rally around people and organizations that need and deserve our support. The Symphony League deserves our support now more than ever.

They have planned and orchestrated the concert and fireworks for decades, to the delight of generations of our residents and visitors.

So, let’s rally for the Symphony League, not just with donations at the auction, but with support for what they mean in bringing the arts to our community and especially our youth.

You won’t be disappointed by being a part of the solution. Mark your calendars for the auction.

Cocktails and Conversation

Join us for our main networking monthly event when Nations Lending hosts our Cocktails and Conversation on Thursday, June 18.

You don’t have to be a Chamber member to attend. It is free to everyone, and a prime time to make friends and contacts.

The event will also mark the grand opening for Bethany Ashby’s new Nations Lending office, located at 425 Main St.

Stew is in the Air

It’s too hot for stew in June, but it’s not too early to begin thinking about the stew contest.

Stew cooks and sponsors, be looking for registration and sponsorship forms to be distributed in the next couple of weeks. This year’s theme for the 55th Annual Hopkins County Stew Contest on Oct. 26 is Stewper Heroes.

The registration cost will remain at $100 per stew site.

Back to School Fair

CANHelp in Sulphur Springs is gearing up to host their annual Back-to-School Fair, which assists children in low-to-moderate income families prepare for the new school year, by providing school supplies, haircuts and other needs. The fair is on August 1, but pre-registration is required for students to receive school supplies.

You can pick up an application at CANHelp (613 Gilmer Street).

Businesses may also register to participate as a vendor.

Designer Handbag Bingo

The Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation’s extremely popular Designer Handbag Bingo event is coming Aug. 8, and tickets will go quickly.

Tables of eight for the event are currently on sale, and individual tickets will be up for grabs on July 13.

The link to access sponsorship and ticket information is handbagbingo24.givesmart.com

Quilt Show

The Lone Star Heritage Quilt Show is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22 at the ROC on Putman Street. Numerous projects will be on display, and one special quilt will be up for raffle during the event.

If you’re interested in entering your own quilt project, those arrangements must be made by July 31. To request entry, email debrashager@gmail.com.