Hopkins County Chamber Connection 07.19.18

By Lezley Brown

It’s time to turn in your t-shirt designs for the 49th Annual Stew Contest!!! The Chamber will be accepting submitted designs through Tuesday, July 31st. The submitted entries will be voted on by the Chamber Board of Directors, and the winner will be announced on August 9th. If your design wins the t-shirt contest, it will be used on all shirts, hoodies, and marketing for the 49th Annual Stew Contest! Email your designs to Lezley@HopkinsChamber.org. We can’t wait to see the entries!!!!

Introducing a huge night of networking sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce! The Chamber is hosting The Chamber Showcase, a night of networking that features Chamber members in Hopkins County, on Thursday, August 2nd at the Sulphur Springs Country Club. If you are a member of the Chamber, you may rent a booth for the evening on a first come first served basis for $50. Even if you don’t want to have a booth, we encourage you attend the event for $10 and enjoy the opportunity to do it all in one night… just imagine food show + exhibit hall + speed networking! This will be a huge value and opportunity for you and your business! Only Chamber members may host booths, but anyone may attend to network and meet business professionals from our area. You will be so glad you came! Call the Chamber to ask questions or make reservations at (903) 885-6515.

I’m just so excited about the upcoming 3rd Annual Chamber of Commerce Photography Contest! Let me review the basics. Anyone of any age can enter as we have a children’s category. The picture must be newer than January 1, 2016 and must have been taken in Hopkins County. The contest will be open from August 1st to August 31st. There are seven categories you may enter: Natural World, Travel, People, The Hopkins County Experience, Altered Images, Mobile, and Children’s Category. Only digital images are accepted (no prints). To submit your photograph, email the picture to Lezley@HopkinsChamber.org. Rules and releases will be available on the Chamber of Commerce website. I cannot wait to see your beautiful photos!

Adult Leadership Class being offered for the Fall! Sign up Now!!!

Lynda Hager reported that she would be offering an Adult Leadership Class starting in August for anyone who is interested. The Adult Leadership Class is a community leadership development program sponsored by the Hopkins county Chamber of Commerce. The course was created in 1989 with the concept of offering leadership training and community involvement for emerging business and community leaders. Leadership Sulphur Springs is a nine-month session, with meetings held once a month. For more information, please call the Chamber of Commerce at 903-885-6515.

Splish Splash Water Bash

The Hopkins County Fall Festival is throwing a Splish Splash Water Bash on Saturday, July 21st from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Celebration Plaza in Sulphur Springs. Kids seven and under are free, and children eight years of age and older are $5. Kids under five must be accompanied by an adult. Ice cold soda and water will be on sale. Make plans to go and have a great time!

Reilly Springs Jamboree

Monty Tipps and Main Street will serve up traditional country music in a 2-hour show on Saturday, July 21st at 6 p.m. Admission to the monthly (3rd Saturday night) Jamboree is $10 person. A special concert will be held on Saturday, August 18th at 6 p.m. featuring the world-famous Blackwood Quartet. Tickets will be $15 general admission or $25 for the Meet-and-Greet with reserved seating for the Blackwood Quartet’s “Gospel Side of Elvis” Concert, a part of their 85th Year Anniversary Tour. For tickets and information, contact Enola Gay Mathews at (903) 438-3568.

Shadow Renaissance Festival & Tournament

Get ready for the Shadow Renaissance Festival and Tournament on July 28th and 29th at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center. The Shadow Renaissance Festival will feature the Knights of Valor Full Contact Jousting with Shane Adams of Full Metal Jousting. Fair time will be Saturday, July 28th from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, July 29th, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission will be $10 for ages 14 and up. There is a free family day on Friday the 27th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. In addition, there is a special Nobleman’s Feast! Tickets are available at www.showrenfest.com and at the Chamber of Commerce located at 300 Connally Street in Sulphur Springs.

Fire in Texas is hosting a blood drive on Friday, July 27th

Carter Blood Care and Fire in Texas are hosting a blood drive on Friday, July 27th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fire in Texas is located at 1334 Sharon Lane in Sulphur Springs. Please bring valid ID. For more information, contact Audrea Caudle at (903) 438-0300.

Sulphur Springs Public Library presents their Summer Reading Program for June and July

The Sulphur Springs Library is hosting a summer reading program called Fun with Mary Poppins Reading Program 2018. Story time will be each Tuesday at 10 a.m. in July (except for July 10 and 17). Watch for special guest appearances along with fun, stories and great prizes. Minecraft is back every Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. beginning June 1 and ending July 27. Don’t miss the Texas A&M Chemistry Road show July 10th from 10 a.m. -11:30 a.m. at the CIVIC CENTER. ***This program contains flame effects and explosions and is suitable for grades 3 and up. Students in grades 3 and up will be allowed to sit in the front marked rows. Parents with younger children must be seated behind the marked rows. On July 17 at 10 a.m. enjoy the Medieval Times knight with a special Medieval Story time performance. The last Story time for summer 2018 is Tuesday, July 31st at 10 a.m. The library is happy to answer any questions, please call (903) 885-4926, or you can visit www.sslibrary.org.

Landers Creek Outfitters has scheduled their ribbon cutting celebration

Landers Creek Outfitters, located at 214 Main Street in Sulphur Springs, has scheduled their ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday, August 8th at noon. Please make plans to come by, check out this brand-new business, and network with other business professionals as we welcome them to Hopkins County.

CANHelp is hosting their 2018 Back to School Fair on Friday August 10th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

CANHelp is hosting their 2018 Back to School Fair! Through the support of community and corporate sponsors, this event will be a one-stop destination to prepare the whole family for the start of school! The fair will offer free health and vision screenings, dental screenings and fluoride applications, immunizations for children and adults, haircuts, food and drinks, backpacks and school supplies (for low and moderate-income families of Hopkins County) and more. The 2018 Back to School Fair is scheduled for Friday, August 10th from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Hopkins County Civic Center, 1200 Houston Street in Sulphur Springs. You must register for school supplies in advance. Call CANHelp at (903) 885-9797 (ext. 1) or visit www.canhelponline.org for more details.