Hopkins County Chamber Connection 07.26.

By Lezley Brown

There are a few days left to turn in your T-shirt designs for the 49th Annual Stew Contest! The Chamber will be accepting submitted designs from Monday, July 16 through Tuesday, July 31. The submitted entries will be voted on by the Chamber Board of Directors, and the winner will be announced on August 9. If your design wins the T-shirt contest, it will be used on all shirts, hoodies, and marketing for the 49th Annual Stew Contest! Email your designs to Lezley@HopkinsChamber.org. We can’t wait to see the entries!

Introducing a huge night of networking sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce! The Chamber is hosting The Chamber Showcase, a night of networking that features Chamber members in Hopkins County, on Thursday, August 2, at the Sulphur Springs Country Club. We are sold out of booths, but we encourage you to attend the event for $10 and enjoy the opportunity to do it all in one night. Just imagine food show + exhibit hall + speed networking! This will be a huge value and opportunity for you and your business! You will be so glad you came! Call the Chamber to ask questions or make reservations at (903) 885-6515.

I’m just so excited about the upcoming Third Annual Chamber of Commerce Photography Contest! Let me review the basics. Anyone of any age can enter as we have a children’s category. The picture must be newer than January 1, 2016, and must have been taken in Hopkins County. The contest will be open from August 1 to August 31. There are seven categories you may enter: Natural World, Travel, People, The Hopkins County Experience, Altered Images, Mobile, and Children’s Category. Only digital images are accepted (no prints). To submit your photograph, email the picture to Lezley@HopkinsChamber.org. Rules and releases will be available on the Chamber of Commerce website. I cannot wait to see your beautiful photos!

Adult Leadership Class being offered for the Fall! Sign up Now!

Lynda Hager reported that she would be offering an Adult Leadership Class starting in August for anyone who is interested. The Adult Leadership Class is a community leadership development program sponsored by the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce. The course was created in 1989 with the concept of offering leadership training and community involvement for emerging business and community leaders. Leadership Sulphur Springs is a nine-month session, with meetings held once a month. For more information, please call the Chamber of Commerce at 903-885-6515.

Shadow Renaissance Festival & Tournament

Get ready for the Shadow Renaissance Festival and Tournament on July 28 and 29, at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center. The Shadow Renaissance Festival will feature the Knights of Valor Full Contact Jousting with Shane Adams of Full Metal Jousting. Fair time will be Saturday, July 28, from 10:00 am until 8:00 pm, and Sunday, July 29, from 10:00 am until 8:00 pm. Admission will be $10 for ages 14 and up. There is a free family day on Friday the 27 from 6:00 pm until 10:00 pm. In addition, there is a special Nobleman’s Feast! Tickets are available at www.shadowrenfest.com and at the Chamber of Commerce located at 300 Connally Street in Sulphur Springs.

Fire in Texas is hosting a blood drive on Friday, July 27

Carter Blood Care and Fire in Texas are hosting a blood drive on Friday, July 27 from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm. Fire in Texas is located at 1334 Sharon Lane in Sulphur Springs. Please bring valid ID. For more information, contact Audrea Caudle at (903) 438-0300.

Landers Creek Outfitters has scheduled their ribbon cutting celebration

Landers Creek Outfitters, located at 214 Main Street in Sulphur Springs, has scheduled their ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday, August 8 at noon. Please make plans to come by, check out this brand-new business, and network with other business professionals as we welcome them to Hopkins County.

CANHelp is hosting their 2018 Back to School Fair on Friday, August 10 from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm

CANHelp is hosting their 2018 Back to School Fair! Through the support of the community and corporate sponsors, this event will be a one-stop destination to prepare the whole family for the start of school! The fair will offer free health and vision screenings, dental screenings and fluoride applications, immunizations for children and adults, haircuts, food and drinks, backpacks and school supplies (for low and moderate-income families of Hopkins County) and more. Back to School Fair, 2018, is scheduled for Friday, August 10 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Hopkins County Civic Center, 1200 Houston Street in Sulphur Springs. You must register for school supplies in advance. Call CANHelp at (903) 885-9797 (ext. 1) or visit www.canhelponline.org for more details.

Sulphur Springs Public Library Hosts Lone Star Legal Aid

Sulphur Springs Public Library Hosts Lone Star Legal Aid on Wednesday, August 15. You can receive help if you meet income-based criteria and your issue is a civil, non-criminal issue like Veterans benefits, custody and child support, divorce and family issues, employment, food stamps, Medicare and Medicaid, wills, bankruptcy, income tax, housing, Social Security disability or estate planning. For more information call (Paris) Lone Star Legal Aid at 1-903-785-8711, or visit www.lonestarlegal.org.

Reilly Springs Jamboree

The Reilly Spring Jamboree will host a special concert on Saturday, August 18 at 6:00 pm featuring the world-famous Blackwood Quartet. Tickets will be $15 general admission or $25 for the Meet-and-Greet with reserved seating for the Blackwood Quartet’s “Gospel Side of Elvis” Concert, a part of their 85th Year Anniversary Tour. For tickets and information, contact Enola Gay Mathews at (903) 438-3568.

Texas A&M University-Commerce hosting fair

Kick off your 2018-2019 recruiting year on Monday, August 27 by attending this part-time job, internship, and community resource fair! Make Your Connection is part of Lion’s Roar Welcome Week activities where they introduce more than 500 students looking to get hired and be inspired! This is a great way for you to promote part-time jobs, internships, and community resources to TAMU-C students. Each vendor will have a 6ft table, two chairs, and a tablecloth. Promotional giveaways are strongly encouraged at your booth! However, the Residential Living and Learning Department requests that no candles and/or incense be given to on-campus residents. THIS IS A FREE EVENT, hire and inspire a Lion. Please bring a prize/gift basket worth a minimum of $25.00 for a student raffle at the conclusion of the event. Contact Assistant Director Bethany Ferrall at 903.468.3212 or bethany.ferrall@tamuc.edu with any questions. Additional information can be found at https://app.joinhandshake.com/career_fairs/6330/employer_preview.

Have a wonderful weekend!

–Lezley