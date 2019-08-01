Hopkins County Chamber Connection 08.01.19

by Lezley Brown

Tonight is the night! The Chamber is hosting The Chamber Showcase, a night of networking that features Chamber members in Hopkins County, on Thursday, August 1, at the Sulphur Springs Country Club. Booth space is already sold out, but we encourage you to attend the event for $10 and enjoy the opportunity to do it all in one night, just imagine food show + exhibit hall + speed networking! This will be a huge value and opportunity for you and your business! Only Chamber members may host booths, but anyone may attend to network and meet business professionals from our area. You will be so glad you came! Call the Chamber to ask questions or make reservations at (903) 885-6515.

I’m just so excited about the upcoming Fourth Annual Chamber of Commerce Photography Contest! Let me review the basics. Anyone of any age can enter as we have a children’s category. The picture must be newer than January 1, 2017, and must have been taken in Hopkins County. The contest will be open from August 1 to August 31. There are seven categories you may enter: Natural World, Travel, People, The Hopkins County Experience, Altered Images, Mobile, and Children’s Category. Only digital images are accepted (no prints). To submit your photograph, email the picture to Lezley@HopkinsChamber.org. Rules and releases will be available on the Chamber of Commerce website. I cannot wait to see your beautiful photos!

The Chamber is excited to announce our vendor call for the Stew Fest Market! The Chamber is currently accepting vendors for the Stew Fest Market, which will be located on the south side of Buford Park during Friday night and Saturday Stew Contest activities. This is a great opportunity to sell goods or to promote your business to 7,000 people who attend the Stew Contest annually. Vendors may rent booth space to sell goods or distribute information about their business. Booths will be assigned on a first-paid basis. Access to electricity is not guaranteed. Generators are permitted. Desserts may be sold, but no other food or drinks may be distributed. Vendors who are interested in purchasing booth space, call the Chamber of Commerce at (903) 885-6515.

Every year, the Chamber allows a non-profit organization to sell drinks at the Stew Cook-off. There are several rules and regulations to follow, but if you are interested in placing your organization’s name in the hat, please call the Chamber. You will be asked to come in and sign an understanding agreement in regard to rules and expectations. Deadline for volunteers is August 30. Once we have all our volunteers in place, we will literally pick one out of a hat and award drink sales to that organization. Please call if you have any questions.

Main Street Theater Children’s Workshop Presents Jungle Book

The Main Street Theater Children’s Summer Workshop Presents Jungle Book this weekend. Performances will be held August 2 and 3, at 7:00 pm with a matinee performance on the 4th at 2:00 pm. Online reservations can be made at www.communityplayersinc.com or by calling (903) 885-0107. Main Street is located at 225 Main Street in Sulphur Springs.

Healing Hands Massage and Spa is hosting a ribbon-cutting

To celebrate the opening of their new location, Healing Hands Massage and Spa is hosting a ribbon-cutting celebration on Tuesday, August 6 at noon. Their new location is 1402 Mockingbird Lane, Suite 6 in Sulphur Springs. We will see you there!

State Comptroller’s Office offers presentation on Tax Abatements

You are cordially invited to the Comptroller presentation on Abatements, Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones (TIRZs) and Other Economic Incentive Tools on Wednesday, August 7, from 11:30 am – 2:00 pm at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center. This event is being hosted by the Sulphur Springs Hopkins County EDC and the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $10, and reservations can be made by calling the EDC at (903) 439-0101.

CANHelp is hosting their 2019 Back to School Fair on Friday, August 9 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

CANHelp is hosting their 2019 Back to School Fair! Through the support of community and corporate sponsors, this event will be a one-stop destination to prepare the whole family for the start of school! The fair will offer free health and vision screenings, dental screenings and fluoride applications, immunizations for children and adults, haircuts, food and drinks, backpacks and school supplies (for low and moderate-income families of Hopkins County) and more. The 2019 “Back to School Fair” is scheduled for Friday, August 9 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Hopkins County Civic Center, 1200 Houston Street in Sulphur Springs. You must register for school supplies in advance. Call CANHelp at (903) 885-9797 (ext. 1) or visit www.canhelponline.org for more details.

Alliance Bank is hosting a Cash Camp

Alliance Bank is hosting a free educational day for students in 7th- 12th-grade called Cash Camp. It is designed to teach students about budgeting, about determining wants vs. needs, and about learning banking terms and financial principles. It will be held on Wednesday, August 14. Students in 7oth-9th-grades will attend from 9:00 am to 11:30 with lunch being served at 11:30. Students in 10th-12th-grades will attend from 12:30 to 3:00 with lunch being served at 11:30 as well. Cash Camp will be held at Clar1ion Pointe, located at 411 E. Industrial Drive in Sulphur Springs. Admission is free, but you must reserve your spot before they fill up. To sign up, call Charlotte McFadden at (903) 885-2187 or email at cmcfadden@alliancebank.com.