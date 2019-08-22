Hopkins County Chamber Connection 08.22.19

By Lezley Brown

The 50th Anniversary of Stew Contest will be here before we know it! Cooks have begun reserving their spots, and it’s going to be quite a celebration. Just so you know, cook letters and entry forms have been mailed out. Your letter, if you cooked last year, should have arrived in the mail. However, if you need them, all forms are on our website at www.hopkinschamber.org, and we have them at the Chamber. So, all of you cooks who have gone into retirement, I have a spot for you! I’d love for you to cook one more time in this 50th Anniversary! September 13th is the last day to enter and keep your stew site from 2018. All unreserved sites will be open to new cooks on Monday, September 16th at 8 a.m.

We are also looking for judges for the Stew Contest. If you are interested in judging, please give us a call here at the Chamber, (903) 885-6515. This would be a great year to judge!

Every year, the Chamber allows a non-profit organization to sell drinks at the Stew Cook-off. There are several rules and regulations to follow, but if you are interested in placing your organization’s name in the hat, please call the Chamber. You will be asked to come in and sign an understanding agreement in regard to rules and expectations. Deadline for volunteers is August 30th. Once we have all our volunteers in place, we will literally pick one out of a hat and award drink sales to that organization. Please call if you have any questions.

The Chamber is excited to announce our vendor call for the Stew Fest Market! The Chamber is currently accepting vendors for the Stew Fest Market, which will be located on the south side of Buford Park during Friday night and Saturday Stew Contest activities. This is a great opportunity to sell goods or to promote your business to 7,000 people who attend the Stew Contest annually. Vendors may rent booth space to sell goods or distribute information about their business. Booths will be assigned on a first-paid basis. Access to electricity is not guaranteed. Generators are permitted. Desserts may be sold, but no other food or drinks may be distributed. Vendors who are interested in purchasing booth space, call the Chamber of Commerce at (903) 885-6515.

We are more than halfway through the 4th Annual Chamber of Commerce Photography Contest! Let me review the basics. Anyone of any age can enter as we have a children’s category. The picture must be newer than January 1, 2017 and must have been taken in Hopkins County. The contest will be open from August 1st to August 31st. There are seven categories you may enter: Natural World, Travel, People, The Hopkins County Experience, Altered Images, Mobile, and Children’s Category. Only digital images are accepted (no prints). To submit your photograph, email the picture to Lezley@HopkinsChamber.org. Rules and releases will be available on the Chamber of Commerce website. I cannot wait to see your beautiful photos!

Dixon & Dixon Insurance Ribbon Cutting

Dixon & Dixon Insurance is under new ownership and has scheduled a ribbon cutting celebration. It will be held on Wednesday, September 4th at noon. Please make plans to join us at 322 Gilmer Street in Sulphur Springs.

Accents and Accessories has scheduled their ribbon cutting

Accents and Accessories, located at 8857 N FM 17 in Yantis, has scheduled their ribbon cutting celebration on Friday, September 6th at noon. Please make plans to welcome this new business to the area.

Big Smith’s is celebrating the BIG 30!

Big Smith’s BBQ and Catfish is hosting a Business After Hours to celebrate 30 years of operation in Hopkins County! This anniversary celebration is scheduled for Tuesday, September 10th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Grab your friends and co-workers and head out to this big celebration!

Magic Scoop is Growing

Magic Scoop is excited to host a ribbon cutting celebration for their new drive-through location! The drive-through is located 1401 South Broadway. Come join us to check out the second location for Magic Scoop!

Lone Star Heritage Quilt Guild hosting their annual quilt show

The Lone Star Heritage Quilt Guild is hosting their annual quilt show on Friday, September 20th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, September 21st from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The show will be held at The ROC which is located at 115 Putnam Street in Sulphur Springs. Quilt show admission is $5.00, and children under 12 are free. In addition, raffle tickets are available at $1.00 per ticket or 6 for $5.00 for the 2019 Raffle Quilt called “Tessalla”. For more information, visit www.SulphurSpringsTxQuilts.com.

Brick Street Vintage Market is scheduled for Saturday, September 21st from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Downtown Business Alliance is sponsoring a Brick Street Vintage Market on Saturday, September 15th, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be located downtown on Connally and Gilmer streets. Many local and out of town vendors and businesses will be here participating as wineries, galleries, antiques, fashion boutiques, homemade ice cream, kitchen items, restaurants, and even more. You don’t want to miss this!

Senator Bob Hall to host Town Hall

Senator Bob Hall will be hosting an 86th Legislative Session Town Hall on Saturday, September 21st at 2 p.m. The Town Hall meeting will be located at the Hopkins County Courthouse.