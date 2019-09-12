Hopkins County Chamber Connection 09.12.19

By Lezley Brown

I have some more very exciting news! The Chamber of Commerce is currently selling our 2019 Hopkins County Christmas ornament. This ornament is the second of our series and features our beautiful Buford Park, the 50th Anniversary Stew Contest, and beautiful oak trees under a starry sky. It is dated with the year, made with 24 karat gold, shatterproof, and VERY limited in number. They are quite beautiful and the perfect addition to a rare collection. They are $40 each and literally flying out the door. If you would like to purchase one, please call the Chamber at (903) 885-6515, or come by soon.

The Chamber is excited to announce our vendor call for the Stew Fest Market! The Chamber is currently accepting vendors for the Stew Fest Market, which will be located on the south side of Buford Park during Friday night and Saturday Stew Contest activities. This is a great opportunity to sell goods or to promote your business to 7,000 people who attend the Stew Contest annually. Vendors may rent booth space to sell goods or distribute information about their business. Booths will be assigned on a first-paid basis. Access to electricity is not guaranteed. Generators are permitted. Desserts may be sold, but no other food or drinks may be distributed. Vendors who are interested in purchasing booth space, call the Chamber of Commerce at (903) 885-6515.

Echo Publishing is offering a Stew Banner promotion

Attention all Stew Contest cooks, Stew Fest Market participants, and all those who just like to eat stew… Echo Print and Design is offering 20% off plus free design on all vinyl banners now thru October 18th. Call Echo at 903-885-0861 or stop by 401 Church St. Ste A in Sulphur Springs.

Magic Scoop is Growing

Magic Scoop is excited to host a ribbon cutting celebration for their new drive-through location on Thursday, September 12th at 4 p.m. The drive-through is located 1401 South Broadway. Come join us to check out the second location for Magic Scoop!

Celebration Antiques is hosting a ribbon cutting celebration

Celebration Antiques, located at 800 Jefferson Street in Sulphur Springs, is hosting a ribbon cutting celebration on Friday, September 13th at noon. Please make plans to attend!

Main Street Theater Presents Greater Tuna

The Main Street Theater Community Players Presents Greater Tuna this weekend. Performances will be September 13th and 14th at 7 p.m. with a matinee performance on the 15th at 2 p.m. Online reservations can be made at www.communityplayersinc.com or by calling (903) 885-0107. Main Street Theater is located at 225 Main Street in Sulphur Springs.

Hopkins County Republican Party Hosts Old Time Political Rally

The Hopkins County Republican Party is hosting an Old Time Political Rally on Saturday, September 14th at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center in Sulphur Springs at 6 p.m. Make plans to enjoy hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, homemade ice cream and speakers galore! Tickets are $5 per person, or $10 for a family of five. Tickets need to be purchased in advanced. For more information visit www.hopkinscountygop.org.

Ribbon Cutting for Happily Ever After and 4-J’s Body Shop

Happily Ever After and 4-J’s Body Shop are hosting a double ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday, September 19th at noon. They are located 4411 Highway 19 North in Sulphur Springs. Please make plans to join us!

Chaffer’s Place presents their monthly concert

Chaffer’s Place, located at 410 Main Street in Sulphur Springs, is hosting a live concert called Paying Tribute to Chaka Khan. The concert will be held on September 19th, and doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. This includes dinner and a show! For more information call 470-848-2246 or visit www.ckproductions.info. Chaffer’s Place also offers live music every Friday and Saturday night.

Lone Star Heritage Quilt Guild hosting their annual quilt show

The Lone Star Heritage Quilt Guild is hosting their annual quilt show on Friday, September 20th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, September 21st from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The show will be held at The ROC which is located at 115 Putnam Street in Sulphur Springs. Quilt show admission is $5.00, and children under 12 are free. In addition, raffle tickets are available at $1.00 per ticket or 6 for $5.00 for the 2019 Raffle Quilt called “Tessalla”. For more information, visit www.SulphurSpringsTxQuilts.com.

Brick Street Vintage Market is scheduled for Saturday, September 21st from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Downtown Business Alliance is sponsoring a Brick Street Vintage Market on Saturday, September 15th, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be located downtown on Connally and Gilmer streets. Many local and out of town vendors and businesses will be here participating as wineries, galleries, antiques, fashion boutiques, homemade ice cream, kitchen items, restaurants, and even more. You don’t want to miss this!

Senator Bob Hall to host Town Hall

Senator Bob Hall will be hosting an 86th Legislative Session Town Hall on Saturday, September 21st at 2 p.m. The Town Hall meeting will be located at the Hopkins County Courthouse.

Workforce Solutions will host its annual LEAP Conference on October 4th from 9 a.m. to 12 noon

Workforce Solutions of Northeast Texas is hosting its annual LEAP (Learning Endorsements and Professions) Youth Expo on Friday, October 4th. This event is very much like a job fair except that it is geared to educate eighth graders and help guide them as they make their endorsement selections heading into high school. Workforce Solutions is seeking a wide variety of companies and businesses to attend the LEAP Youth Expo to describe your business and expose eighth graders to all career avenues after graduation. Since students now choose their high school endorsements while in eighth grade, the Expo is perfect for them. Over the past two years, they’ve had difficulty getting a veterinarian, doctor, dentist, orthodontist, pilot, author, artist, musician, architect, and sports/personal trainer. Please consider attending this Expo and taking visuals and information to give away. They will be so thankful to have you there! Please call Bart Spivy at (903)794-9490 ext. 513 with any questions.

Ribbon Cuttings:

Dixon & Dixon Insurance is under new ownership and recently hosted their ribbon cutting celebration. It was held on Wednesday, September 4th at noon. Please make plans to stop by and wish congratulations at 322 Gilmer Street in Sulphur Springs.

Accents and Accessories, located at 8857 N FM 17 in Yantis, held their ribbon cutting celebration on Friday, September 6th at noon. Please make plans to stop and shop.

Big Smith’s BBQ and Catfish hosted a Business After Hours to celebrate 30 years of operation in Hopkins County! This anniversary celebration was held Tuesday, September 10th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Congratulations on 30 years of business!