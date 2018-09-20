Hopkins County Chamber Connection 09.20.18

Chamber Connection-September 20th

The deadline has come and gone for last year’s cooks to keep their stew site, but we have a few sites left in the 49th Annual Stew Cook-off. The absolute deadline for entry into the contest is Friday, October 5th at 5:00 p.m. All cooks signed up for the 49th Annual Stew Cook-off will need to attend the cooks come-and-go reception on Tuesday, October 16th at 6 p.m. at the Southwest Dairy Museum. Cooks will receive their grocery reimbursement check from the Chamber, their goody bags, and a list of rules and regulations for the Stew Cook-off. Please make plans to be there!!! T-shirts will be available for purchase that night. Call the Chamber for additional information at (903) 885-6515.

Sunny Springs is hosting a Fall Carnival on Thursday, September 20th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunny Springs is located at 1200 N. Jackson Street in Sulphur Springs. Make plans to come out, play games, win prizes, and enjoy food. Tickets will be $1.00 each, and can be used towards food, games, and activities. All proceeds will benefit the residents of Sunny Springs. For more information, call Mary Belcher, Activity Director, at (903) 885-6571.

The Lights of Life Style Show is scheduled for Thursday, September 20th at 6:30 p.m.

The HC Health Care Foundation is hosting its annual Lights of Life Style Show on Thursday, September 20th at 6:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church. Lou Nell’s will present the latest fashion trends for Fall/Winter 2018 for women of all ages, shapes, and sizes. Tickets are $25 and will include dinner and fashions provided by Lou Nells and will feature local women from Hopkins County. Door prizes and an awesome raffle will also be available that night. For ticket information contact the Foundation office at (903) 438-4799 or Lou Nell’s at (903) 885-0664.

Workforce Solutions will host its annual LEAP Conference on September 21st from 9 a.m. to 12 noon

Workforce Solutions of Northeast Texas is hosting its annual LEAP (Learning Endorsements and Professions) Youth Expo on Friday, September 21st. This event is very much like a job fair except that it is geared to educate eighth graders and help guide them as they make their endorsement selections heading into high school. Workforce Solutions is seeking a wide variety of companies and businesses to attend the LEAP Youth Expo to describe your business and expose eighth graders to all career avenues after graduation. Since students now choose their high school endorsements while in eighth grade, the Expo is perfect for them. Over the past two years, they’ve had difficulty getting a veterinarian, doctor, dentist, orthodontist, pilot, author, artist, musician, architect, and sports/personal trainer. Please consider attending this Expo and taking visuals and information to give away. They will be so thankful to have you there! Please call Bart Spivy at (903)794-9490 ext. 513 with any questions.

PCI Manufacturing is hosting their ribbon cutting celebration

PCI Manufacturing, located at 906 N. Hillcrest Drive in Sulphur Springs, is hosting their ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday, September 27th at 11 a.m. Please make plans to network, enjoy a plant tour, and eat lunch with PCI Manufacturing!

City National Bank hosting ribbon cutting and business after hours events

City National Bank is hosting the re-opening of their 1133 Mockingbird location in Sulphur Springs with a fun afternoon of events! On Thursday, September 27th, they will host a customer appreciation event during the lunch hour with refreshments from 12 noon to 1 p.m. They will hold their ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. to officially welcome everyone to their newly remodeled building. Then, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., they will host a Business After Hours Mixer for everyone to come by, network, and really check out the new facility. Please make plans to attend and see the amazing changes CNB has made!

Wells Furniture has scheduled their ribbon cutting celebration

Wells Furniture, located at 468 West Shannon Road in Sulphur Springs, is holding their ribbon cutting celebration at noon on Friday, September 28th. Please make plans to attend to network with other business members and to welcome this company to Hopkins County!

Walk Like MADD event is scheduled for Saturday, September 29th

The annual Walk Like MADD event is scheduled for Saturday, September 29th at Shannon Oaks Church in Sulphur Springs at 6 p.m. MADD would like to encourage businesses, individuals, and community groups to participate by forming a team and coming out to the walk on September 29th. The event is a glow walk and is a great activity for family and friends.

Hopkins County Republican Party hosted their grand opening

The Hopkins County Republican Party hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration of their headquarters located at 403 Gilmer Street in Sulphur Springs on Wednesday, September 12th at noon. They will be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the election season.