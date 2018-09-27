Hopkins County Chamber Connection 09.27.18

Chamber Connection-September 27th

By Lezley Brown, President HCCC

The Chamber has a few sites left in the 49th Annual Stew Cook-off. The deadline for entry into the contest is Friday, October 5th at 5:00 p.m. All cooks signed up for the 49th Annual Stew Cook-off will need to attend the cooks come-and-go reception on Tuesday, October 16th at 6 p.m. at the Southwest Dairy Museum. Cooks will receive their grocery reimbursement check from the Chamber, their goody bags, and a list of rules and regulations for the Stew Cook-off. Please make plans to be there!!! T-shirts will be available for purchase that night. Call the Chamber for additional information at (903) 885-6515.

PCI Manufacturing, located at 906 N. Hillcrest Drive in Sulphur Springs, is hosting their ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday, September 27th at 11 a.m.

City National Bank hosting ribbon cutting and business after hours events

City National Bank is hosting the re-opening of their 1133 Mockingbird location in Sulphur Springs on Thursday, September 27th. They will host a customer appreciation event during the lunch hour with refreshments from 12 noon to 1 p.m. and will hold their ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. Then, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., they will host a Business After Hours Mixer for everyone to come by, network, and check out the new facility.

Hunt Regional is offering Mobile Mammography Coach in Sulphur Springs

Hunt Regional Hospital is offering the Tubby Adkisson Memorial Mobile Mammography Coach on September 27th in the Spring Village Shopping Center in Sulphur Springs. All insurances accepted at Hunt Regional are also accepted for the Mobile Mammography Coach, including Medicare and Medicaid. To schedule individual screening mammograms, please call (903) 408-5010. Appointments and pre-registration are requested.

Wells Furniture has scheduled their ribbon cutting celebration

Wells Furniture, located at 468 West Shannon Road in Sulphur Springs, is holding their ribbon cutting celebration at noon on Friday, September 28th.

Walk Like MADD event is scheduled for Saturday, September 29th

The annual Walk Like MADD event is scheduled for Saturday, September 29th at Shannon Oaks Church in Sulphur Springs at 6 p.m. The event is a glow walk and is a great activity for family and friends.

Ribbon cutting scheduled for 1-30 Rest Stops in Cumby

Tex-Dot will will be hosting their I-30 Rest Area Debut/Ribbon Cutting Celebration on Monday, October 1st at 11 a.m. They are located in Cumby and will be held on the North side rest stop.

Ginger’s Photography is hosting a ribbon cutting celebration

Ginger’s Photography, located at 521 Main Street, Suite 24, is hosting their ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday, October 3rd, at noon.

The Senior Citizens Center will host a Walk to Remember on Thursday, October 4th at 6 p.m.

The Senior Citizens Center will host a Walk to Remember benefiting Terrific Tuesdays on Thursday, October 5th at 6 p.m. at The Gardens at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs. There is a $20 registration fee that includes a t-shirt. For more information, contact Karon Weatherman at (903) 885-1661.

Reign is hosting their ribbon cutting celebration

Reign, located at 215A Main Street in Sulphur Springs, is hosting their ribbon cutting celebration on Friday, October 5th, at noon.

Dutch Oven Cook-off and Indian Summer Days is scheduled Saturday, October 6th, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hopkins County Heritage Park will host Indian Summer Days with the John Chester Dutch Oven Cook-off on Saturday, October 6th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry fee to the Indian Summer Days is $3.00 per person and includes food and fun for the whole family! While there, you may purchase an all you can eat plate for $5.00 to the Dutch Oven Cook-off. To enter the Dutch Oven Cook-off, call Rick Wilson at (903) 885-9692.

Hampton House Jewelry hosted their 25th anniversary celebration

Hampton House hosted their 25th anniversary celebration and ribbon cutting on Thursday, September 20th at 2 p.m. Hampton House is located at 305 Main Street in Sulphur Springs. Congratulations on 25 years of business in Hopkins County!