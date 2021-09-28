Hopkins County Chamber Connection 09.29

By Butch Burney

Get Your Stew On

This is the last chance for stew cooks to get their registration forms in for the 52nd Annual World Championship Hopkins County Stew Contest, sponsored by Alliance Bank, Alliance Bank Financial Services and Galyean Insurance. The contest will be Saturday, Oct. 23, at Buford Park.

We have almost 140 pots of stew already registered, but we have room for more, if you get your registration in soon.

Come by the chamber office or send us an email and we will get the registration form to you. We are expecting a big turnout for this year’s event, so be sure and get your spot. Our cooks’ meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m.

We will have the north and south sides of the park open for cooking, along with a vendor market. We are expecting a fully open stew.

Speaking of stew, tickets are now available online, at the Chamber office and at local. The cost remains the same as in the past, $6 for all-you-can-eat stew and $10 for take-home quarts.

In addition, we have Stew+75482 tumblers at the office for $20, stew mugs for $15 and T-shirts will be available soon.

Business After Hours

Join us Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Chamber office for a Business After Hours mixer hosted by Neighbors of Sulphur Springs magazine. There will be refreshments to enjoy and business men and women to socialize with.

Heart of Hope Fundraiser

Northeast Texas Heart of Hope has a Fall Fundraiser set for 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the Hopkins County Civic Center. It will feature speaker and recording artist Caitlin Jane. Register for free at SSHOH.com.

Ribeye Roundup

The Ribeye Roundup, kids zone and evening concert are coming to Celebration Plaza on Saturday, Oct. 2. You can purchase tickets at Texas Heritage National Bank.

You can also buy t-shirts to promote the event for $12 at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. Come by and pick up your shirt today.

Main Street Uncorked

Main Street Uncorked Wine and Music Festival is set for 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, in downtown. There will be Texas wineries, local vendors and great music. Music will be by Matthew Fiock, Lincoln Goodman and Twisted Whisky.

Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.

Help A Child Benefit

The annual Help-A-Child Benefit keeps getting bigger and better. The 14th annual event is set for Saturday, Oct. 16, and will feature a chili cook-off, auction, livestock show, brisket cookoff, Dutch oven cobbler and corn hole competition.

All money raised will go toward Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, foster families and Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center.

The livestock show starts at 9 a.m., followed by the ag mechanics show at 11 a.m. and chili, brisket and Dutch oven cobbler is served at 11:30 (for $10). The auction begins at 12:30 p.m. and corn hole competition at 1:30 p.m.

Call Wade Bartley at 903-348-1878 for more information.

Arts and Crafts Show

The 2021 Hopkins County Fall Festival Arts & Crafts Show will take place in the Sulphur Springs High School cafeteria and north entry way on Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23. This event is open to anyone with hand-made, hand-crafted items to sell. Unique items, including handmade soaps and lotions, greeting cards, Christmas and seasonal decorations, jewelry, wood carvings, and much more will be available for purchase. Contact Johanna Hicks at 903-885-3443 for more information.

Ribbon Cutting

Chillax, located at 1707 South Broadway Suite 9, will host a ribbon cutting at noon on Friday, Oct. 1. Please help us welcome them to the community.

CO323 Designs will host a ribbon cutting at noon Friday, Oct. 8, at their location, 309 Industrial Drive East. Please join us for that celebration.