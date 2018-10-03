Hopkins County Chamber Connection 10.04.18

by Lezley Brown

The deadline for entry into the World Champion Hopkins County Stew Contest is Friday, October 5th at 5:00 p.m. All cooks signed up for the 49th Annual Stew Cook-off will need to attend the cooks come-and-go reception on Tuesday, October 16th at 6 p.m. at the Southwest Dairy Museum. Cooks will receive their grocery reimbursement check from the Chamber, their goody bags, and a list of rules and regulations for the Stew Cook-off. Please make plans to be there!!! T-shirts will be available for purchase that night. Call the Chamber for additional information at (903) 885-6515.

The Senior Citizens Center will host a Walk to Remember benefiting Terrific Tuesdays on Thursday, October 4th at 6 p.m. at The Gardens at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs. There is a $20 registration fee that includes a t-shirt. For more information, contact Karon Weatherman at (903) 885-1661.

Reign, located at 215A Main Street in Sulphur Springs, is hosting their ribbon cutting celebration on Friday, October 5th, at noon.

The Cattleman’s Classic & Ribeye Roundup returns to Celebration Plaza in Sulphur Springs on Friday, October 5th. The steak dinner, prepared by the steak cook off competitors, will begin at 6:00.

Hopkins County Heritage Park will host Indian Summer Days with the John Chester Dutch Oven Cook-off on Saturday, October 6th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry fee to the Indian Summer Days is $3.00 per person and includes food and fun for the whole family! While there, you may purchase an all you can eat plate for $5.00 to the Dutch Oven Cook-off. To enter the Dutch Oven Cook-off, call Rick Wilson at (903) 885-9692.

Danna’s Buffalo Girls’ Gazette will be having a flea market style/swap event October 11, 12 & 13 at 20670 Hwy. 11 E. in Winnsboro. The Hwy. 11 Treasure Trails, a garage sale stretching from Linden to Sulphur Springs, will be held in conjunction with the Flea Market that same weekend. Visit www.dannasfleamarketstyle.com or call 903-439-7091 for more information.

The 11th Annual Help-A-Child Tractor Pull and Cook-off will be held Saturday, October 20th at 9 a.m.

Help-A-Child will host their 11th Annual Tractor Pull with a Chili and Brisket Cook-off on Saturday, October 20th beginning at 9 a.m. at the Hopkins County Civic Center. The Help-A-Child benefit is conducted by the Sulphur Bluff Masonic Lodge #246, the Sulphur Springs Masonic Lodge #221, the Hopkins Masonic Lodge #180, and the Delta Masonic Lodge #1240.

SS Main Street Uncorked is hosting a wine tasting event on Saturday, October 20th in downtown Sulphur Springs from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The cost is $20 for 10 tastings.