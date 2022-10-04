Hopkins County Chamber Connection 10.05.22

By Butch Burney

It’s just a little over two weeks before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, and stew tickets and merchandise are on sale!

This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.

Quart tickets are $15 this year. They can only be purchased at the Chamber office or the day of the stew, which is Saturday, Oct. 22.

If you want to wear your new T-shirt or carry your stew mug or tumbler with you to the stew festival, now is the time to gear up. You can get stew merchandise at the Chamber office now!

Be sure to come out to Buford Park on Friday, Oct. 21, for the free concert by Dubb and the Love Machines, which will start immediately after the Wildcats’ home game against Paris.

Volunteer Opportunity

If a person or group would like to volunteer to work in one of the service tents at the Stew Festival, please contact me at Butch@HopkinsChamber.org or by calling 903-885-6515. Volunteers can help from 9 a.m. to about 12:15 p.m.

Main Street Uncorked

Main Street Uncorked Wine and Music Festival is ready to go from 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, downtown. There will be wine samples from some of the best Texas wineries, local vendors and musical artists including Jeb Brooks Band and Twisted Whisky.

Tickets are available for $10 online at MainStreetUncorked2022.eventbrite.com. Tickets are $15 at the door.

Help A Child Benefit

The 15th Annual Help-A-Child Benefit, which raises money for children’s charities, is Saturday, oct. 15 at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Benefitting from the proceeds will be Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center, local foster families, and local Masonic lodges scholarship funds.

Events include the IRA Black FFA shop project show and auction, a cookoff for chili, brisket and pinto beans, a cattle show, and an ag team competition build-off. There will also be carriage rides and photos.

One of the main fundraisers is the drawing for a Polaris 500 and custom built trailer. Contact Clay Bartley at 903-438-3930 for tickets.

Free Mammography Clinic

Due to demand, additional appointments were added to the Free Mammography Clinic hosted by the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation in partnership with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. A few openings are still available. If you are an uninsured woman over 40 years of age that lives in Hopkins County, you are eligible for a free mammogram through this program.

The staff of the Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Center, a part of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, will be welcoming women to the clinic on two Saturdays, October 15 and 29.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is a good time to schedule an annual mammogram. If you are eligible for a free mammogram, call 903-438-4325 to schedule an appointment.

LEAP Youth Expo

Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas is sponsoring a LEAP (Learning Endorsements and Professions) Youth Expo at the Hopkins County Civic Center from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, Oct. 28.

The expos is sponsored by Pilgrim’s Bank, RPM Staffing Professionals and the Sulphur Springs-Hopkins County EDC.

Halloween Costume Contest

Goodwill Industries is having a DIY Show Us Your Halloween Costume Contest from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, for a chance to win a $50 gift card to any of the Northeast Texas Goodwill stores. Use items from Goodwill to make the costume, then upload a photo to their Facebook page.

University Day at TAMU-Commerce

Texas A&M University-Commerce is partnering with Sulphur Springs for the CommUniverCity Day on Saturday, Nov. 5, when the Lions football team hosts Northwestern State.

The Lions will highlight and honor local educators, youth programs and residents. There will be on-field photos, hospitality areas, team interaction and a family fun zone.

For more information, contact Chris Tobiaz at 903-468-8756 or chris.tobiaz@tamuc.edu.