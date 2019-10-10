Hopkins County Chamber Connection 10.10.19

by Lezley Brown

The 50th Annual Hopkins County Stew Contest will be held at Buford Park on Saturday, October 26. Stew service will begin at 10:45 a.m., and quart sales begin at 11:30 a.m. Stew tickets are already on sale at all local banks and at the Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are All-You-Can-Eat Stew for $6.00 each. T-shirts will also be available for $15 each.

All cooks signed up for the 50th Annual Stew Cook-off will need to pick up their stew goody bags on Tuesday, October 15 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce, 110 Main Street. Cooks will receive their grocery reimbursement from the Chamber, their goody bags, and a list of rules and regulations for the Stew Cook-off. First-time cooks will have a brief orientation meeting at the Chamber at 6:00 p.m. that day as well. Please make plans to be there! T-shirts will be available for purchase that night. Call the Chamber for additional information at (903) 885-6515.

I have some more very exciting news! The Chamber of Commerce is currently selling our 2019 Hopkins County Christmas ornament. This ornament is the second of our series and features our beautiful Buford Park, the 50th Anniversary Stew Contest, and beautiful oak trees under a starry sky. It is dated with the year, made with 24 karat gold, shatterproof, and VERY limited in number. They are quite beautiful and the perfect addition to a rare collection. They are $40 each and literally flying out the door. If you would like to purchase one, please call the Chamber at (903) 885-6515, or come by soon.

The Chamber is excited to announce our Stew Fest Market at this year’s Stew Contest! The Chamber is currently accepting vendors for the Stew Fest Market, which will be located on the south side of Buford Park during Friday night and Saturday Stew Contest activities. This is a great opportunity to sell goods or to promote your business to 7,000 people who attend the Stew Contest annually. Vendors may rent booth space to sell goods or distribute information about their business. Booths will be assigned on a first-paid basis. Access to electricity is not guaranteed. Generators are permitted. Desserts may be sold, but no other food or drinks may be distributed. Vendors who are interested in purchasing booth space, call the Chamber of Commerce at (903) 885-6515.

Danna’s Buffalo Girls’ Flea Market Style/Swap

Join us for a ribbon-cutting celebration at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 11 for Danna and the Buffalo Girls. Danna’s Buffalo Girls’ will be having a flea market style/swap event October 10, 11, 12 and 13 at 20670 Hwy. 11 E. in Winnsboro. The Hwy. 11 Treasure Trails, a garage sale stretching from Linden to Sulphur Springs, will be held in conjunction with the Flea Market that same weekend. Visit www.dannasfleamarketstyle.com or call 903-439-7091 for more information.

Barbara Bush Primary holds a 5K Fun Run

Barbara Bush Primary in Sulphur Springs is holding a Spooktacular 5K & Fun Run benefiting Barbara Bush PTO on Saturday, October 12 at 5:40 p.m. Registration and packet pickup will begin at 5:00 p.m., the Fun Run will begin at 5:40 p.m., and the 5K will begin at 6:00 p.m. For entry information, call Barbara Bush Primary at (903) 439-6170.

Walk ‘n Roll to benefit the CARE Center

The future CARE Center is hosting a Walk ‘n Roll for Disability Awareness on Saturday, October 12 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Celebration Plaza in Sulphur Springs. Proceeds from the event will go towards the future CARE Center and to a local charity. For additional info and registration, call Clay Pirtle at (903) 243-1614.

Chaffer’s Place presents its monthly concert

Chaffer’s Place, located at 410 Main Street in Sulphur Springs, is hosting a live 80’s Tribute Concert. The concert will be held on October 17, and doors will open at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. This includes dinner and a show! For more information call 470-848-2246 or visit www.ckproductions.info. Chaffer’s Place also offers live music every Friday and Saturday night.

The 12th Annual Help-A-Child Tractor Pull and Cook-off will be held Saturday, October 19 at 9:00 a.m.

Help-A-Child will host their 12th Annual Tractor Pull with a Chili and Brisket Cook-off on Saturday, October 19 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center. All Help-A-Child proceeds benefit the Scottish Rite Hospital and the Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center.

John and Deborah Gillis Foundation to host a ribbon-cutting celebration

The John and Deborah Gillis Foundation is hosting a ribbon-cutting celebration on Tuesday, October 22 at 10:00 a.m. at the Chamber of Commerce, 110 Main Street, in Sulphur Springs. Please plan to attend to learn about all this foundation offers for the students and schools of Hopkins County.

Miss Behavin’ to host downtown ribbon-cutting

Miss Behavin’ has officially opened their second location and will host a ribbon-cutting celebration on Tuesday, October 29 at noon. They are located at 118 Main Street in Sulphur Springs. Stop by to shop and wish them congratulations on this second location.

The Barn of Emory

The Barn of Emory, located at 550 CR 3325 in Emory, will host their ribbon cutting on Tuesday, October 29 at 6:00 p.m. In addition to the ribbon-cutting, the Don Woods Jr.-Band will host a free concert at the venue at 7:00 p.m. Please make plans to attend this fun event and explore this new venue.

EDC and ATCOG announce the 4th Annual Northeast Texas Rural Transportation Summit

The Sulphur Springs Hopkins County EDC and the Ark-Tex Council of Governments announce the 4th Annual Northeast Texas Rural Transportation Summit on Wednesday, October 30 at the Sulphur Springs in Sulphur Springs. For additional information call Roger Feagley at the EDC, (903) 439-0101.

One Soul Yoga, located at 521 Main Street, Suite 201, in Sulphur Springs, held their ribbon-cutting celebration on Wednesday, October 2 at noon. One Soul Yoga is offering classes throughout the day to accommodate all schedules.

Texafied JamFest hosted a ribbon-cutting celebration on Thursday, October 3 at noon at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce. Texafied JamFest begins Friday, October 11, and tickets are available at https://www.texafiedjamfest.com/.