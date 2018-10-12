Hopkins County Chamber Connection 10.12.18

By Lezley Brown

All cooks signed up for the 49th Annual Stew Cook-off will need to attend the cook’s come-and-go reception on Tuesday, October 16 at 6:00 pm at the Southwest Dairy Museum. Cooks will receive their grocery reimbursement check from the Chamber, their goody bags, and a list of rules and regulations for the Stew Cook-off. Please make plans to be there! T-shirts will be available for purchase that night. Call the Chamber for additional information at (903) 885-6515. Don’t forget, the Stew Contest will be held on Saturday, October 27 starting at 10:30 am that morning!

Danna’s Buffalo Girls’ Gazette Flea Market Style/Swap on October 11-13

Danna’s Buffalo Girls’ Gazette will be having a flea market style/swap event October 11, 12 & 13 at 20670 Hwy. 11 E. in Winnsboro. The Hwy. 11 Treasure Trails, a garage sale stretching from Linden to Sulphur Springs, will be held in conjunction with the Flea Market that same weekend. Visit www.dannasfleamarketstyle.com or call 903-439-7091 for more information.

Deer Lake Cabins hosts Cowboy Cookout

The Deer Lake Cabin Ranch Resort, located at 1692 Panther Creek Pass in Mt Vernon, is hosting a Cowboy Cookout on October 13 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Adults are $15 a plate, and kids are $10 a plate. For more information visit www.deerlakecabins.com/cowboycookouts.

The 11th Annual Help-A-Child Tractor Pull and Cook-off will be held Saturday, October 20 at 9:00 am

Help-A-Child will host their 11th Annual Tractor Pull with a Chili and Brisket Cook-off on Saturday, October 20 beginning at 9:00 am at the Hopkins County Civic Center. The Help-A-Child benefit is conducted by the Sulphur Bluff Masonic Lodge #246, the Sulphur Springs Masonic Lodge #221, the Hopkins Masonic Lodge #180, and the Delta Masonic Lodge #1240.

SS Main Street Uncorked holds a cause worth toasting on Saturday, October 20

SS Main Street Uncorked is hosting a wine tasting event on Saturday, October 20 in downtown Sulphur Springs from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The cost is $20 for 10 tastings.

Reilly Springs Jamboree hosts Anniversary Show

The Reilly Springs Jamboree begins its 63rd on October 20 at 6:00 pm. Jacoby Smith and Moonlight Twang will open at 6:00 pm, with Roger Reed and band backing Hannah Kirby, Zac Clifton, Alina Tatum, Don Woods, Shanna Carter, Molly ‘n Dakota, and many more guests. Admission is $10 admission and is located at the Reilly Springs Community Center, 109 CR 1439 in Sulphur Springs.

Fall Festival will host its ribbon cutting celebration

The Fall Festival will host its ribbon cutting celebration on Friday, October 19 at noon on the Square in Sulphur Springs. Visit www.hopkinscountyfallfestival.com for a complete listing of Fall Festival Events.

Ribbon cuttings:

Ginger’s Photography, located at 521 Main Street, Suite 24, hosted their ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday, October 3, at noon. Ginger’s Photography will be hosting their Open House on Saturday, October 13 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Reign, located at 215A Main Street in Sulphur Springs, hosted their ribbon cutting celebration on Friday, October 5, at noon.