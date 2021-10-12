Hopkins County Chamber Connection 10.12

By Butch Burney

Who is ready for stew? The cooler weather signals that the 52nd Annual World Championship Hopkins County Stew Contest, sponsored by Alliance Bank, Alliance Bank Financial Services and Galyean Insurance, is almost here. The contest will be Saturday, Oct. 23, at Buford Park.

Things are not just back to normal at the stew contest, but they are better than normal.

We will have more 140 pots of stew cooking and ready to serve at 10:45 a.m.

Cooks will be on both the north and south sides of Buford Park.

All-you-can-eat tickets are $6 and can be purchased online (HopkinsChamber.org), at the Chamber office or any of the local banks. Buy online and get a four-pack of tickets for $20.

There are more than 25 vendors signed up for the market, which will be on the south side of Connally Street both Friday and Saturday. Come out and shop their wares.

In addition, tie-dye Stew T-shirts are now available and the solid color shirts will be here soon. We also have Stew+75482 tumblers at the office for $20 and stew mugs for $15.

There will be an appetizer contest Friday evening, and Dubb and the Luv Machines will be in concert Friday night, sponsored by CNB.

Be a part of the biggest community event in the county on Friday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 23.

Wall That Heals

The Wall That Heals, the Vietnam Veterans replica memorial, will be in Sulphur Springs Nov. 4-7, at the Sulphur Springs High School track. The three-quarter sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., along with a Mobile Education Center, will arrive in Sulphur Springs on Tues., Nov. 2, escorted by Patriot Guard Riders, law enforcement, and fire department personnel, and will be welcomed by citizens participating in a Yellow Ribbon & Banner Campaign.

This year 2021 has been nationally designated as the year to “Welcome Home America’s Vietnam Veterans,” and organizers are hopeful that local citizens will help do that with the Yellow Ribbon & Banner Campaign.

Below are the links for Hopkins County to sponsor The Wall That Heals and participate in The Yellow Ribbon Campaign. For more information, volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, see:

www.thewallthatheals-sstx.org

Facebook: The Wall That Heals, Sulphur Springs, TX

Help A Child Benefit

The annual Help-A-Child Benefit keeps getting bigger and better. The 14th annual event is set for Saturday, Oct. 16, and will feature a chili cook-off, auction, livestock show, brisket cookoff, Dutch oven cobbler and corn hole competition.

All money raised will go toward Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, foster families and Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center.

The livestock show starts at 9 a.m., followed by the ag mechanics show at 11 a.m. and chili, brisket and Dutch oven cobbler is served at 11:30 (for $10). The auction begins at 12:30 p.m. and corn hole competition at 1:30 p.m.

Call Wade Bartley at 903-348-1878 for more information.

Halloween Activities

Woods of the Dead, benefiting Operation Victor Echo Tango, is open every Friday and Saturday in October from dark to midnight at 2779 CR 2426 in Como.

The Second Annual Halloween Screamfest is hosted by VR Social, located at 317 Spring Street, from Oct. 25-31. The events will include an outdoor horror movie marathon, a ghost glow bike ride to Coleman Park, dead walking on the square, and a Halloween pet photo booth. The Screamfest benefits Let Love Live animal rescue sanctuary.

Car Show

The Heritage Square Car Show is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6, rain or shine. The show, sponsored by the Downtown Business Alliance, will be held downtown for vehicles model 1987 or older. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.

For more information, email info@SulphurSpringsdba.com.

Ribbon Cuttings

CO323 Designs hosted a ribbon cutting at noon Friday, Oct. 8, at their location, 309 Industrial Drive East. Please welcome them to the local business community.