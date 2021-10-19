Hopkins County Chamber Connection 10.20

It’s stew time in Sulphur Springs!

Saturday is the 52nd Annual World Championship Hopkins County Stew Contest, sponsored by Alliance Bank, Alliance Bank Financial Services and Galyean Insurance, at Buford Park.

Get there on Friday to check out more than two dozen market vendors, who will be set up on the south side of the square, stay for the appetizer contest and get ready for Dubb and the Luv Machines in concert from 10:30 pm to midnight.

Things are not just back to normal at the stew contest, but they are better than normal.

We will have 150 pots of stew cooking and ready to serve at 10:45 a.m.

Cooks will be on both the north and south sides of Buford Park.

All-you-can-eat tickets are $6 and can be purchased online (HopkinsChamber.org), at the Chamber office or any of the local banks. Buy online and get a four-pack of tickets for $20. Tickets will also be on sale on site Saturday.

There are more than 25 vendors signed up for the market, which will be on the south side of Connally Street both Friday and Saturday. Come out and shop their wares.

In addition, Stew T-shirts, tumblers and mugs will be available for purchase.

There will be an appetizer contest Friday evening, and Dubb and the Luv Machines will be in concert Friday night, sponsored by CNB.

Be a part of the biggest community event in the county on Friday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 23.

Wall That Heals

The Wall That Heals, the Vietnam Veterans replica memorial, will be in Sulphur Springs Nov. 4-7, at the Sulphur Springs High School track. The three-quarter sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., along with a Mobile Education Center, will arrive in Sulphur Springs on Tues., Nov. 2, escorted by Patriot Guard Riders, law enforcement, and fire department personnel, and will be welcomed by citizens participating in a Yellow Ribbon & Banner Campaign.

This year 2021 has been nationally designated as the year to “Welcome Home America’s Vietnam Veterans,” and organizers are hopeful that local citizens will help do that with the Yellow Ribbon & Banner Campaign.

Below are the links for Hopkins County to sponsor The Wall That Heals and participate in The Yellow Ribbon Campaign. For more information, volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, see:

www.thewallthatheals-sstx.org

Facebook: The Wall That Heals, Sulphur Springs, TX

Halloween Activities

Woods of the Dead, benefiting Operation Victor Echo Tango, is open every Friday and Saturday in October from dark to midnight at 2779 CR 2426 in Como.

The Second Annual Halloween Screamfest is hosted by VR Social, located at 317 Spring Street, from Oct. 25-31. The events will include an outdoor horror movie marathon, a ghost glow bike ride to Coleman Park, dead walking on the square, and a Halloween pet photo booth. The Screamfest benefits Let Love Live animal rescue sanctuary.

Car Show

The Heritage Square Car Show is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6, rain or shine. The show, sponsored by the Downtown Business Alliance, will be held downtown for vehicles model 1987 or older. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.

For more information, email info@SulphurSpringsdba.com.

Mabel’s Foundation

Mabel’s Foundation, a Mexican children’s refuge, will have its second Annual Trade School Dinner to support Nuevo Progreso Trade Schools from 4:30-8 p.m. Nov. 5 at Lake Fork Baptist Church in Alba. Lasagna with all the fixings will be served, and an offering will be taken at the door. Carry out or sit down is available. You can call 605-431-9654 ahead of time.

Ribbon Cuttings

Cooper Lake State Park celebrated their 25th anniversary last weekend with a ribbon cutting at South Sulphur Park. Check out all the activities at the parks this fall.

]