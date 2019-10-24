Hopkins County Chamber Connection 10.24.19

By Lezley Brown

The big day is finally here!! The 50th Annual Hopkins County Stew Contest will be held at Buford Park on Saturday, October 26th. Stew service will begin at 10:45 a.m., and quart sales begin at 11:30 a.m. Stew tickets are already on sale at all local banks and at the Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are All-You-Can-Eat Stew for $6.00 each. T-shirts will also be available for $15 each.

I have some more very exciting news! The Chamber of Commerce is currently selling our 2019 Hopkins County Christmas ornament. This ornament is the second of our series and features our beautiful Buford Park, the 50th Anniversary Stew Contest, and beautiful oak trees under a starry sky. It is dated with the year, made with 24 karat gold, shatterproof, and VERY limited in number. They are quite beautiful and the perfect addition to a rare collection. They are $40 each and literally flying out the door. If you would like to purchase one, please call the Chamber at (903) 885-6515, or come by soon.

Main Street Theater Presents The NeverEnding Story

The Main Street Theater Community Players Presents The NeverEnding Story. This weekend’s performances will be October 25th and 26th at 7 p.m. with a matinee performance on the 27th at 2 p.m. Online reservations can be made at www.communityplayersinc.com or by calling (903) 885-0107. Main Street Theater is located at 225 Main Street in Sulphur Springs.

Miss Behavin to host downtown ribbon cutting

Miss Behavin has officially opened their second location and will host a ribbon cutting celebration on Tuesday, October 29th at noon. They are located at 118 Main Street in Sulphur Springs. Stop by to shop and wish them congratulations on this second location.

The Barn of Emory

The Barn of Emory, located at 550 CR 3325 in Emory, will host their ribbon cutting on Tuesday, October 29th at 6 p.m. In addition to the ribbon cutting, the Don Woods Jr. Band will host a free concert at the venue at 7 p.m. Please make plans to attend this fun event and explore this new venue.

EDC and ATCOG announce the 4th Annual Northeast Texas Rural Transportation Summit

The Sulphur Springs Hopkins County EDC and the Ark-Tex Council of Governments announce the 4th Annual Northeast Texas Rural Transportation Summit on Wednesday, October 30th at the Sulphur Springs in Sulphur Springs. For additional information call Roger Feagley at the EDC, (903) 439-0101.

Ribbon Cuttings:

Good Treasures, located at 101 Bill Bradford Road, Suite 4, in Sulphur Springs, hosted their ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday, October 17th at noon. Good Treasures is an eclectic craft mall with 38 vendors. Make sure to stop by for shopping and great company.

The John and Deborah Gillis Foundation hosted their ribbon cutting celebration on Tuesday, October 22nd at 10 a.m. at the Chamber of Commerce, 110 Main Street in Sulphur Springs. Attendees learned about all this foundation offers for the students and schools of Hopkins County.