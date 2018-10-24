Hopkins County Chamber Connection 10.25.18

by Lezley Brown

The 49th Annual Hopkins County Stew Contest will be held at Buford Park on Saturday, October 27th. Stew service will begin at 10:45 a.m., and quart sales begin at 11:30 a.m. Stew tickets are already on sale at all local banks and at the Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are All-You-Can-Eat Stew for $6.00 each. T-shirts will also be available for $10 each. The Chamber is excited to announce that Brown & Gray will be participating in this year’s Stew Contest, with an acoustic music set from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. on the main Stew stage. Brown & Gray is a brand-new country duo composed of Kaci Brown, a Sulphur Springs native, and Sam Gray. The weather is forecasted to be beautiful, and we can’t wait to see you there! It finally time to Do The Stew!!!

Hunt Regional is offering October Mobile Mammography Coach in Sulphur Springs

Hunt Regional Hospital is offering the Tubby Adkisson Memorial Mobile Mammography Coach on October 26th at the Fall Festival in Sulphur Springs. All insurances accepted at Hunt Regional are also accepted for the Mobile Mammography Coach, including Medicare and Medicaid. To schedule individual screening mammograms, please call (903) 408-5010. Appointments and pre-registration are requested.

EDC and ATCOG announce the 3rd Annual Northeast Texas Rural Transportation Summit

The Sulphur Springs Hopkins County EDC and the Ark-Tex Council of Governments announce the 3rd Annual Northeast Texas Rural Transportation Summit on Thursday, November 1st at the Hopkins County Civic Center located at 1200 Houston Street in Sulphur Springs. Keynote Speaker is Texas Comptroller TxDOT Chief Engineer Bill Hale. For additional information call Roger Feagley at the EDC, (903) 439-0101.

Danna’s Buffalo Girls’ Flea Market & Swap on November 8-10

Danna’s Buffalo Girls’ will be having a Flea Market & Swap event November 8, 9, and 10 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center. Vendors are wanted as well as shoppers and “junque” lovers who are ready to shop, swap, and eat. Early shopping will be held on Thursday November 8th from 4:00 to 8:00. The entry fee on Friday and Saturday is $5. Visit www.dannasfleamarketstyle.com or call 903-439-7091 for more information.

Veterans Day Parade scheduled for November 10th

A Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for Saturday, November 10th in Sulphur Springs to honor those who have served us. Beginning at 9:00 a.m., the parade will begin at Buford Park and go through the downtown square and back to the park. Please call Jason at either (903) 634-5673 or (972) 750-1966.

The Fall Festival held its ribbon cutting celebration on Friday, October 19th at noon on the Square in Sulphur Springs. Visit www.hopkinscountyfallfestival.com for a complete listing of Fall Festival Events.