Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Butch Burney

If you are a Chamber of Commerce member and want to host a Business After Hours (or Before Hours), we have some openings for you!

We are scheduling our monthly networking events for the remainder of the year, and are looking for host businesses. The cost of the event is free; we just ask that you provide some refreshments.

You simply open your business from 4:30-6 p.m. on the designated day (or 7:30-8:30 a.m.), and welcome the guests.

If you’re interested, send me an email at Butch@HopkinsChamber.org or call 903-885-6515.

Skeet Shooting

Heart of Hope will have a Skeet Shooting Event, starting at 11 a.m. on May , at the Church at Klondike. Entry fee is $15 and includes lunch and a raffle ticket. The contest will be sporting clay shoot, wolf chase and buddy shoot. There will also be a kid shoot for 14 and under. Bring your own ammunition.

Proceeds benefit Heart of Hope in Sulphur Springs. For more information, call 903-440-1665.

Freedom Ball

This year’s Hopkins County Freedom Ball is going to be bigger and better than ever! Come help celebrate our local heroes at the Hopkins County Civic Center on May 20.

This years theme is “Top Gun” and Jason Walden & The Alibis will be providing the music for the evening.

Tickets are $125 each, and 200 tickets are set aside for veterans and their wingman each — first come, first serve. So, get your tickets now.

For tickets, contact Danny Davis at 903-438-4003.

Health Fair

A 55+ Health Fair is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11, from 9 a.m. to noon at The ROC at First Baptist Church. There will be blood pressure checks, blood sugar checks, preneed counseling, hospital equipment, information on hospice and home health as well as assisted living, Medicare and Medicaid.

For more information, contact Karon Weatherman at 903-243-3255.

Health Care Foundation Gala

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Lights of Life Gala has sponsorships and individual tickets for sale for the premiere event of the season that includes dining, dancing, live and silent auctions and games. All money raised goes to purchase state-of-the-art equipment for CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs.

Go online to LOLGala2023.GiveSmart.com to purchase tickets or to sponsor.

Lunch and Learn

The Chamber will host its spring Lunch and Learn on Tuesday, April 18, from 11:30-1 p.m. The program will be a roundtable discussion on marketing, both conventional and social media. The seminar will be informational and practical to help business marketers increase their profile by doing it themselves. The cost is $25 for Chamber members and $30 for nonmembers.

Call 903-885-6515 or email info@HopkinsChamber.org to sign up.

Ribbon Cuttings

Frank Conrad’s Edward Jones office will host a ribbon cutting at noon on Wednesday, March 29, at the office located at 513 Oak Ave. Everyone is invited to join in the event.