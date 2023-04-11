Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Butch Burney

Congratulations to the golf team of Alliance Bank, the winners of the 34th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament last Friday at Sulphur Springs Country Club.

We had a total field of 43 teams competing for the tournament championship. The Alliance Bank team comprised Kevin Monk, Carter Monk, Jason Thompson, Jase Thompson, Mike Jumper, and Craig English.

Alliance Bank and Interstate Body Shop tied with rounds of 47, and Alliance won on a scorecard playoff. Interstate Body Shop comprised Chuck Sickles, Haden Sickles, Randy Blackmon, Kason Childress, Zac Blackmon, and Brody Blackmon.

Third place was the Hidden Lakes Hunting Resort team, composed of Cord Burnett, Joe Wolcik, Daniel Cerretani, Thomas Jenkins, JW Burnett, and Chris Hass.

Thanks to all our sponsors!

Business After Hours

Join us for a Business After Hours – at your company!

If you are a Chamber of Commerce member and want to host a Business After Hours or Before, we have some openings for you!

We are scheduling our monthly networking events for the remainder of the year and are looking for host businesses. The event cost is free; we ask that you provide some refreshments.

You open your business from 4:30–6:00 pm on the designated day (or 7:30–8:30 am, and welcome the guests.

If you’re interested, email me at Butch@HopkinsChamber.org or call 903-885-6515.

Skeet Shooting

Heart of Hope will have a Skeet Shooting Event at 11:00 am on May 11 at the Church at Klondike. The entry fee is $15 and includes lunch and a raffle ticket. The contest will have a clay shoot, wolf chase, and buddy shoot. There will also be a kid shoot for 14 and under. Bring your ammunition.

Proceeds benefit Heart of Hope in Sulphur Springs. For more information, call 903-440-1665.

Freedom Ball

This year’s Hopkins County Freedom Ball will be bigger and better than ever! Come help celebrate our local heroes at the Hopkins County Civic Center on May 20.

This year’s theme is “Top Gun,” and Jason Walden & The Alibis will provide the evening music.

Tickets are $125 each, and 200 tickets are for veterans and their wingmen each, first come, first serve. So, get your tickets now.

For tickets, contact Danny Davis at 903-438-4003.

Lunch and Learn

The Chamber will host its spring Lunch and Learn on Tuesday, April 18, from 11:30–1:00 pm. The program will be a roundtable discussion on conventional and social media marketing. The seminar will be informational and practical to help business marketers increase their profile by doing it themselves. The cost is $25 for Chamber members and $30 for nonmembers.

Call 903-885-6515 or email info@HopkinsChamber.org to sign up.

Ribbon Cuttings

Beauty Grace Wellness Shop will have a ribbon-cutting at its location on Connal.