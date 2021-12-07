Hopkins County Chamber Connection 12.08.21

By Butch Burney

As 2021 comes to an end, it is time to get nominations in for those individuals and businesses that have been outstanding this year.

Nominations are being accepted for Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Small and Large Businesses of the Year and other superlative recognitions. The awards will be announced at the Chamber’s membership banquet on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.

Nominations can be sent to Butch@HopkinsChamber.org or mailed to the following addresses:

Citizen of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Woman of the Year—Beta Sigma Phi Organization—P.O. Box 72, SS, TX 75483.

Caregiver of the Year—The Pilot Club—P.O. Box 131, Sulphur Springs, TX 75483.

Community Pride Award—Adult Leadership Class—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Agriculturist of the Year—Hopkins/Rains Counties Farm Bureau— 233 College St., Sulphur Springs 75482.

Growth and Renewal—DBA—109 Jefferson St. E, SS, TX 75482.

Outstanding Professional Educator (Administrator, Counselor, Diagnostician, or Teacher)—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Outstanding ParaProfessional Educator (Secretary or Aide)—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Outstanding Auxiliary Educator (Maintenance, Custodial, Transportation, Nurse or Cafeteria)—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Businesses of the Year nominations should be for those businesses which exhibit outstanding community involvement—civic, church, educational, benevolent, humanitarian or other.

Large Business of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Small Business of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Chamber Directory

Work is continuing on the 2022 Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Directory. We distribute over 7,000 of these directories to visitors, relocation hopefuls, and even hometown heroes who are interested in learning more about our local businesses. They include historical information as well all things to the see and do in Hopkins County. The best part is, they include an alphabetical and categorical listing of your business. LeeAnn Peugh, with Echo Publishing, will be contacting you in the next few weeks to see if you are interested in placing an ad in the directory.

The rates are affordable, and one of the best ways to represent your business. I hope you will consider this a wise investment with over 7,000 opportunities for business exposure. You may also contact the Chamber, and I will pass your information along to her.

Chili Cookoff

The Senior Citizen Center is still looking for chili cooks for the Chili Cookoff on Friday, Dec. 10. The chili will be judged and the seniors citizens will then eat the chili

Winners get a trophy, certificate of award, bragging rights and a prize from Carriage House Manor.

Call Karon Weatherman at 903-885-1661 to enter a crockpot full of chili.

Golden Agers Gift Tree

You can adopt a senior citizen through the Golden Agers Gift Tree, Dec. 6-17, by choosing a name off the tree and going shopping with the senior. The tree is located at the Senior Citizens Center, 150 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Business Highlight

The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce is highlighting a member of the Chamber each week. Please join me in congratulating our Business of the Week for Dec. 1, Bear Littleton State Farm Insurance. You can read biographical stories at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and Instagram page.