Hopkins County Chamber Connection 12.14

Chamber Connection – Dec. 14

By Butch Burney

As 2022 comes to an end, it is time to get nominations in for those individuals and businesses that have been outstanding this year.

Nominations are being accepted for Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Small and Large Businesses of the Year and other superlative recognitions. The awards will be announced at the Chamber’s membership banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.

Nominations can be sent to Butch@HopkinsChamber.org or mailed to the following addresses:

Citizen of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Woman of the Year—Beta Sigma Phi Organization—P.O. Box 72, SS, TX 75483.

Caregiver of the Year—The Pilot Club—P.O. Box 131, Sulphur Springs, TX 75483.

Community Pride Award—Adult Leadership Class—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Agriculturist of the Year—Hopkins/Rains Counties Farm Bureau— 233 College St., Sulphur Springs 75482.

Growth and Renewal—DBA—109 Jefferson St. E, SS, TX 75482.

Outstanding Professional Educator (Administrator, Counselor, Diagnostician, or Teacher)—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Outstanding ParaProfessional Educator (Secretary or Aide)—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Outstanding Auxiliary Educator (Maintenance, Custodial, Transportation, Nurse or Cafeteria)—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Businesses of the Year nominations should be for those businesses which exhibit outstanding community involvement—civic, church, educational, benevolent, humanitarian or other.

Large Business of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Small Business of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Hopkins County Ornaments

If you’re decorating your Christmas tree and you’re looking for that special ornament, come see our local one.

For the fifth year, the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce has commissioned a Christmas ornament, and this year it celebrates Heritage Park!

The shipment is expected on Wednesday and there is a limited supply (70) and the cost is $40. If you would like to purchase one, drop by our office at 110 Main St. while supplies last!

The Chamber office will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving.

Eclipse 2024

It’s still 16 months away, but the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, will be here before we know it, and there is still a lot of planning to do.

Literally tens of thousands of people are expected to make Hopkins County their destination for the eclipse because Sulphur Springs sits directly on the centerline.

Plans have begun, but there is still a lot to do. Those who want to be a part of the process are invited to attend a planning meeting at noon on Friday, Dec. 16, at Clarion Pointe. You can RSVP Butch@HopkinsChamber.org for more information.

Directories

Work has started on the 2023 Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Directory. We distribute over 7,000 of these directories to visitors, relocation hopefuls, and even hometown heroes who are interested in learning more about our local businesses. They include historical information as well all things to the see and do in Hopkins County. The best part is, they include an alphabetical and categorical listing of your business.

LeeAnn Peugh, with Echo Publishing, will be contacting you in the next few weeks to see if you are interested in placing an ad in the directory.

The rates are affordable, and one of the best ways to represent your business. You may also contact the Chamber, and I will pass your information along to her.

Christmas Activities

■ RPM Staffing Professionals will host its 2nd Annual Stockings for Seniors, with donations directly benefitting Rock Creek Health and Rehabilitation. Donations items include but are not limited to chapstick, books, socks, denture cleaner, hand lotion, etc. Contact RPM at 903-439-1022 or drop off donations at 401 Church St., Suite B.

■ Doerksen Hospice is hosting a sock drive benefitting our area oncology clinics, dialysis centers, and nursing homes. They will accepting the socks through the month of December. Drop off locations will be their office at 1304 Church St. and the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizen Center on MLK Boulevard.

■Wreaths Across America will take place at the Sulphur Springs City Cemetery on December 17 at 11 a.m. For more information on donations and volunteering visit: www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

■ The 2nd Annual Roper & White Christmas Bicycle giveaway is scheduled for December 17 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. There will be 140 bicycles available for children ages 3-12, no reservations. Parents may pick up 1 bike per vehicle at Roper & White, 519 Oak Ave.

■ The Salvation Army will be hosting Breakfast with Santa on Thursday, December 22 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at The Roc. Contact Dihn at 214-709-3523 with any questions.