Hopkins County Chamber Connection 12.21

By Butch Burney

Butch, Amanda and Jaci at the Chamber of Commerce wishes everyone a happy Christmas and a wonderful new year! Count your blessings during this season and embrace your loved ones.

Christmas Activities

n Doerksen Hospice is hosting a sock drive benefitting our area oncology clinics, dialysis centers, and nursing homes. They will accepting the socks through the month of December. Drop off locations will be their office at 1304 Church St. and the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizen Center on MLK Boulevard.

n The Salvation Army will be hosting Breakfast with Santa on Thursday, December 22 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at The Roc. Contact Dihn at 214-709-3523 with any questions.

Nominations

As 2022 comes to an end, it is time to get nominations in for those individuals and businesses that have been outstanding this year.

Nominations are being accepted for Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Small and Large Businesses of the Year and other superlative recognitions. The awards will be announced at the Chamber’s membership banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.

Nominations can be sent to Butch@HopkinsChamber.org or mailed to the following addresses:

Citizen of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Woman of the Year—Beta Sigma Phi Organization—P.O. Box 72, SS, TX 75483.

Caregiver of the Year—The Pilot Club—P.O. Box 131, Sulphur Springs, TX 75483.

Community Pride Award—Adult Leadership Class—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Agriculturist of the Year—Hopkins/Rains Counties Farm Bureau— 233 College St., Sulphur Springs 75482.

Growth and Renewal—DBA—109 Jefferson St. E, SS, TX 75482.

Outstanding Professional Educator (Administrator, Counselor, Diagnostician, or Teacher)—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Outstanding ParaProfessional Educator (Secretary or Aide)—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Outstanding Auxiliary Educator (Maintenance, Custodial, Transportation, Nurse or Cafeteria)—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Businesses of the Year nominations should be for those businesses which exhibit outstanding community involvement—civic, church, educational, benevolent, humanitarian or other.

Large Business of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Small Business of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, SS, TX 75482.

Hopkins County Ornaments

If you’re looking for a special gift, come see us at the Chamber for our annual Christmas tree ornament.

For the fifth year, the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce has commissioned a Christmas ornament, and this year it celebrates Heritage Park!

The cost is $40. If you would like to purchase one, drop by our office at 110 Main St. by 4 p.m. Thursday. We will be closed Friday for Christmas.

Directories

Work has started on the 2023 Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Directory. We distribute over 7,000 of these directories to visitors, relocation hopefuls, and even hometown heroes who are interested in learning more about our local businesses. They include historical information as well all things to the see and do in Hopkins County. The best part is, they include an alphabetical and categorical listing of your business.

LeeAnn Peugh, with Echo Publishing, will be contacting you in the next few weeks to see if you are interested in placing an ad in the directory.

The rates are affordable, and one of the best ways to represent your business. You may also contact the Chamber, and I will pass your information along to her.