Hopkins County Chamber Connection 12.28.22

By Butch Burney

The Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Membership Banquet will be here in about seven weeks, which means award time! So, it is time to get nominations in for those individuals and businesses that have been outstanding this year.

The Chamber accepts nominations for Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Small and Large Businesses of the Year, and other excellent recognitions. The awards will be announced at the Chamber’s membership banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.

Nominations can be sent to Butch@HopkinsChamber.org or mailed to the following addresses:

Citizen of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Woman of the Year—Beta Sigma Phi Organization—P.O. Box 72, Sulphur Springs, TX 75483.

Caregiver of the Year—The Pilot Club—P.O. Box 131, Sulphur Springs, TX 75483.

Community Pride Award—Adult Leadership Class—110 Main Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Agriculturist of the Year—Hopkins/Rains Counties Farm Bureau— 233 College St., Sulphur Springs 75482.

Growth and Renewal—DBA—109 Jefferson St. E, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Outstanding Professional Educator (Administrator, Counselor, Diagnostician, or Teacher)—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Outstanding ParaProfessional Educator (Secretary or Aide)—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Outstanding Auxiliary Educator (Maintenance, Custodial, Transportation, Nurse or Cafeteria)—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Businesses of the Year nominations should be for those businesses which exhibit outstanding community involvement—civic, church, educational, benevolent, humanitarian, or other.

Large Business of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Small Business of the Year—Chamber of Commerce—110 Main Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.

Directories

Work is finishing on the 2023 Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Directory. We distribute over 7,000 of these directories to visitors, relocation hopefuls, and even hometown heroes interested in learning more about our local businesses. They include historical information and everything to see and do in Hopkins County. The best part is they have an alphabetical and categorical listing of your business.

LeeAnn Peugh, with Echo Publishing, is contacting businesses to see if you are interested in placing an ad in the directory. The rates are affordable and one of the best ways to represent your business. You may also contact the Chamber, and I will pass your information along to her.

If your business wants to be in the directory, please make sure your membership is current. The guide will include only current members. If unsure, please get in touch with the Chamber at info@HopkinsChamber.org or by calling 903-885-6515.