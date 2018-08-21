Hopkins County Chamber Connection

The end is drawing near for the 3rd Annual Chamber of Commerce Photography Contest! Let me review the basics. Anyone of any age can enter as we have a children’s category. The picture must be newer than January 1, 2016 and must have been taken in Hopkins County. The contest will be open from August 1st to August 31st. There are seven categories you may enter: Natural World, Travel, People, The Hopkins County Experience, Altered Images, Mobile, and Children’s Category. Only digital images are accepted (no prints). To submit your photograph, email the picture to Lezley@HopkinsChamber.org. Rules and releases will be available on the Chamber of Commerce website. I cannot wait to see your beautiful photos!

I have some more very exciting news! The Chamber of Commerce is currently selling the first ever Hopkins County Christmas ornament. It is the first in a series of ornaments and features the courthouse, our location in Texas, and beautiful magnolia blossoms representative of our trees downtown. It is dated with the year, made with 24 karat gold, shatterproof, and VERY limited in number. They are quite beautiful and the perfect start to a rare collection. They are $40 each and we only have a few left! If you would like to purchase one, please call the Chamber at (903) 885-6515, or come by soon.

The 49th Stew Contest will be held on Saturday, October 27th, in Buford Park in Sulphur Springs. Stew sponsorship letters and cook letters have been mailed. If you would like to sponsor stew or cook stew this year, please give us a call at (903) 885-6515, and we will get you an entry form. If you are interested in judging stew, please call the Chamber or email me at Lezley@HopkinsChamber.org with your name, address, phone number, and email address.

Every year, the Chamber allows a non-profit organization to sell drinks at the Stew Cook-off. There are several rules and regulations to follow, but if you are interested in placing your organization’s name in the hat, please call the Chamber. You will be asked to come in and sign an understanding agreement in regard to rules and expectations. Deadline for volunteers is August 26th. Once we have all our volunteers in place, we will literally pick one out of a hat and award drink sales to that organization. Please call if you have any questions.

Twogether in Texas Marriage Education Workshop is scheduled for Saturday, August 25th

The next Twogether in Texas Marriage Education Workshop is scheduled for Saturday, August 25th, at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 1200-B W. Houston Street, Sulphur Springs, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This free workshop will cover marriage expectations, communication, conflict resolution, money management, and goals & dreams. Lunch and refreshments will be provided. Engaged couples who attend the workshop will be given a certificate to save $60 upon applying for a marriage license. Contact the Extension Office at 903-885-3443 to enroll.

Texas A&M University – Commerce hosting fair

Kick of your 2018-2019 recruiting year on Monday, August 27th by attending this part-time job, internship, and community resource fair! Make Your Connection is part of Lion’s Roar Welcome Week activities where they introduce more than 500 students looking to get hired and be inspired! This is a great way for you to promote part-time jobs, internships, and community resources to TAMU-C students. Each vendor will have a 6ft table, 2 chairs, and a tablecloth. Promotional giveaways are strongly encouraged at your booth! However, the Residential Living and Learning Department requests that no candles and/or incense be given to on-campus residents. THIS IS A FREE EVENT – come hire and inspire a Lion. Please bring a prize/gift basket worth a minimum of $25.00 for a student raffle at the conclusion of the event. Contact Assistant Director Bethany Ferrall at 903.468.3212 or bethany.ferrall@tamuc.edu with any questions. Additional information can be found at https://app.joinhandshake.com/career_fairs/6330/employer_preview.

Lone Star Heritage Quilt Guild hosting their annual quilt show

The Lone Star Heritage Quilt Guild is hosting their annual quilt show on Friday, September 14th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, September 15th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The show will be held at The ROC which is located at 115 Putnam Street in Sulphur Springs. This year the Quilt Guild is celebrating their 20th anniversary and is having a special feature called the “Supper Quilt” by Donald E. Locke. This is a quilt that depicts “The Last Supper” inspired by Leonardo da Vinci. Dr. Locke will be speaking about the quilt on Friday at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., and again on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Seating for the presentation is limited. Quilt show admission is $5.00, and children under 12 are free. In addition, raffle tickets are available at $1.00 per ticket or 6 for $5.00 for the 2018 Raffle Quilt called “Something Blue”. For more information, visit www.SulphurSpringsTxQuilts.com.

Danna’s Buffalo Girls’ Flea Market and Swap on October 11-13

Danna’s Buffalo Girls’ will be having a flea market and swap event on October 11, 12 & 13 beginning at 8:00 a.m. They are currently looking for vendors as well as shoppers who are ready to shop, swap, and eat. Expect to experience eclectic finds, shabby chic, rustic, western/urban, Victorian traditional, backyard or barn sale items, tools, guns, vintage antiques and homemade items. Visit www.dannasfleamarketstyle.com or call 903-439-7091 for more information.