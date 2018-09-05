Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Lezley Brown

The 49th Stew Contest will be held on Saturday, October 27th, in Buford Park in Sulphur Springs. Stew sponsorship letters and cook letters have been mailed. Friday, September 14th is the deadline to keep your stew site from last year. On Monday, September 17th, all unclaimed sites will become available to new cooks. If you would like to sponsor stew or cook stew this year, please give us a call at (903) 885-6515, and we will get you an entry form. If you are interested in judging stew, please call the Chamber or email me at Lezley@HopkinsChamber.org with your name, address, phone number, and email address.

Hopkins County Republican Party is hosting grand opening

The Hopkins County Republican Party is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration of their headquarters located at 403 Gilmer Street in Sulphur Springs on Wednesday, September 12th at noon. Please make plans to attend, network with others, and support this local organization.

Lone Star Heritage Quilt Guild hosting their annual quilt show

The Lone Star Heritage Quilt Guild is hosting their annual quilt show on Friday, September 14th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, September 15th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The show will be held at The ROC which is located at 115 Putnam Street in Sulphur Springs. This year the Quilt Guild is celebrating their 20th anniversary and is having a special feature called the “Supper Quilt” by Donald E. Locke. This is a quilt that depicts “The Last Supper” inspired by Leonardo da Vinci. Dr. Locke will be speaking about the quilt on Friday at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., and again on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Seating for the presentation is limited. Quilt show admission is $5.00, and children under 12 are free. In addition, raffle tickets are available at $1.00 per ticket or 6 for $5.00 for the 2018 Raffle Quilt called “Something Blue”. For more information, visit www.SulphurSpringsTxQuilts.com.

Brick Street Vintage Market is scheduled for Saturday, September 15th from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Downtown Business Alliance is sponsoring a Brick Street Vintage Market on Saturday, September 15th, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be located downtown on Connally and Gilmer streets. Many local and out of town vendors and businesses will be here participating as wineries, galleries, antiques, fashion boutiques, homemade ice cream, kitchen items, restaurants, and even more. You don’t want to miss this!

Sunny Springs is hosting a Fall Carnival on Thursday, September 20th

Sunny Springs is hosting a Fall Carnival on Thursday, September 20th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunny Springs is located at 1200 N. Jackson Street in Sulphur Springs. Make plans to come out, play games, win prizes, and enjoy food. Tickets will be $1.00 each, and can be used towards food, games, and activities. All proceeds will benefit the residents of Sunny Springs. For more information, call Mary Belcher, Activity Director, at (903) 885-6571.

The Lights of Life Style Show is scheduled for Thursday, September 20th at 6:30 p.m.

The HC Health Care Foundation is hosting its annual Lights of Life Style Show on Thursday, September 20th at 6:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church. Lou Nell’s will present the latest fashion trends for Fall/Winter 2018 for women of all ages, shapes, and sizes. Tickets are $25 and will include dinner and fashions provided by Lou Nells and will feature local women from Hopkins County. Door prizes and an awesome raffle will also be available that night. For ticket information contact the Foundation office at (903) 438-4799 or Lou Nell’s at (903) 885-0664.

Workforce Solutions will host its annual LEAP Conference on September 21st from 9 a.m. to 12 noon

Workforce Solutions of Northeast Texas is hosting its annual LEAP (Learning Endorsements and Professions) Youth Expo on Friday, September 21st. This event is very much like a job fair except that it is geared to educate eighth graders and help guide them as they make their endorsement selections heading into high school. Workforce Solutions is seeking a wide variety of companies and businesses to attend the LEAP Youth Expo to describe your business and expose eighth graders to all career avenues after graduation. Since students now choose their high school endorsements while in eighth grade, the Expo is perfect for them. Over the past two years, they’ve had difficulty getting a veterinarian, doctor, dentist, orthodontist, pilot, author, artist, musician, architect, and sports/personal trainer. Please consider attending this Expo and taking visuals and information to give away. They will be so thankful to have you there! Please call Bart Spivy at (903)794-9490 ext. 513 with any questions.

PCI Manufacturing is hosting their ribbon cutting celebration

PCI Manufacturing, located at 906 N. Hillcrest Drive in Sulphur Springs, is hosting their ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday, September 27th at 11 a.m. Please make plans to network, enjoy a plant tour, and eat lunch with PCI Manufacturing!

City National Bank hosting ribbon cutting and business after hours events

City National Bank is hosting the re-opening of their 1133 Mockingbird location in Sulphur Springs with a fun afternoon of events! On Thursday, September 27th, they will host a customer appreciation event during the lunch hour with refreshments from 12 noon to 1 p.m. They will hold their ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. to officially welcome everyone to their newly remodeled building. Then, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., they will host a Business After Hours Mixer for everyone to come by, network, and really check out the new facility. Please make plans to attend and see the amazing changes CNB has made!

Hunt Regional is offering Mobile Mammography Coach in Sulphur Springs

Hunt Regional Hospital is offering the Tubby Adkisson Memorial Mobile Mammography Coach on September 27th in the Spring Village Shopping Center in Sulphur Springs. All insurances accepted at Hunt Regional are also accepted for the Mobile Mammography Coach, including Medicare and Medicaid. They can also help with payment resources for uninsured/income-eligible women or those who choose to pay cash. For help with payment resources please call The Bridge Breast Network at (214) 821-3820 x 21. To schedule individual screening mammograms, please call (903) 408-5010. Appointments and pre-registration are requested.

Walk Like MADD event is scheduled for Saturday, September 29th

The annual Walk Like MADD event is scheduled for Saturday, September 29th at Shannon Oaks Church in Sulphur Springs at 6 p.m. MADD would like to encourage businesses, individuals, and community groups to participate by forming a team and coming out to the walk on September 29th. The event is a glow walk and is a great activity for family and friends.