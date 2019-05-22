Hopkins County Chamber Connection

by Lezley Brown

Chamber Connection

I’m not sure how we arrived into the middle of May so quickly. As Hopkins County celebrates this week of graduations, endings, beginnings, and new dreams, it’s again easy to love this place we live. How thankful we can be that summer teases us already with sunny afternoons and captivating blue skies. Summer tends to conjure happiness, and I’m thankful it is here. To those graduating from high school this week… enjoy this time. Spend this summer with your friends and family and look forward to the exciting adventures that are headed your way. This will be one of your favorite times in life. Congratulations on all your hard work!

The Odd Couple, presented by Community Players

Community Players presents the Odd Couple, female version at the Main Street Theatre, 225 Main Street in Sulphur Springs on Friday, May 24th at 7 p.m., Saturday, May 25th at 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 26th at 2 p.m. Seats are limited and can be purchase at www.communityplayersinc.com.

Clarion Pointe has scheduled Business After Hours

Clarion Pointe, located at 411 Industrial Drive East in Sulphur Springs has scheduled their Business After Hours and ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday, May 30th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Please join us for networking, refreshments, and tours of the remodeled facility.

Opening Ceremonies Ribbon Cutting for the Dairy Festival

The Dairy Festival officially kicks off with a ribbon cutting celebration on Friday, June 8th at noon on Celebration Plaza. Make plans to be there and celebrate the start of the Dairy Festival!

Ice Cream Freeze-off at Shannon Oaks Church

The Ice Cream Freeze-off will be held on Saturday, June 8th at 5:30 p.m. on the rear lawn of Shannon Oaks, just before the hot air balloon launch and glow. Tickets will be $5.00 for all-you-can-eat-while-it-lasts. To register to compete in the Ice Cream or to sponsor this wonderful event, please contact Josh Whitlock at (903) 885- 6542, or visit their website at http://shannonoakschurch.com/whats-going-on/events. We all scream for ice cream!