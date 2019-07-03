Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Lezley Brown

The Chamber is excited to announce our vendor call for the Stew Fest Market! On July 1, the Chamber began accepting vendors for the Stew Fest Market, which will be located on the south side of Buford Park during Friday night and Saturday Stew Contest activities. This is a great opportunity to sell goods or to promote your business to 7,000 people who attend the Stew Contest annually. Vendors may rent booth space to sell goods or distribute information about their business. Booths will be assigned on a first-paid basis. Access to electricity is not guaranteed. Generators are permitted. Desserts may be sold, but no other food or drinks may be distributed. Vendors who are interested in purchasing booth space can call the Chamber of Commerce at (903) 885-6515.

Meraki hosts one-year anniversary celebration

Meraki, located at 217 Main Street in Sulphur Springs, will host their one-year anniversary celebration and ribbon cutting at noon Wednesday, July 10. Make plans to come by and congratulate Meraki on their first year of business in Hopkins County.

Rock Creek is celebrating their 10th Anniversary

Rock Creek Health & Rehab is celebrating their Tenth Anniversary of operating in Hopkins County. They will host a Business After Hours on Tuesday, July 16 from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm with a ribbon cutting at 5:30 pm. Rock Creek is located at 1414 College Street. Make plans to join Rock Creek for their big anniversary celebration!

On June 27, Bealls officially closed and became Gordmans of Sulphur Springs. They hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration on the 27th at 9:00 am. Welcome, Gordmans to Sulphur Springs.