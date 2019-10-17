Hopkins County Chamber Connection

by Lezley Brown

The 50th Annual Hopkins County Stew Contest will be held at Buford Park on Saturday, October 26. Stew service will begin at 10:45 am, and quart sales begin at 11:30 am Stew tickets are already on sale at all local banks and at the Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are All-You-Can-Eat Stew for $6.00 each. T-shirts will also be available for $15 each.

I have some more very exciting news! The Chamber of Commerce is currently selling our 2019 Hopkins County Christmas ornament. This ornament is the second of our series and features our beautiful Buford Park, the 50th Anniversary Stew Contest, and beautiful oak trees under a starry sky. It is dated with the year, made with 24 karat gold, shatterproof, and VERY limited in number. They are quite beautiful and the perfect addition to a rare collection. They are $40 each and literally flying out the door. If you would like to purchase one, please call the Chamber at (903) 885-6515, or come by soon.

Chaffer’s Place presents its monthly concert

Chaffer’s Place, located at 410 Main Street in Sulphur Springs, is hosting a live 80’s Tribute Concert. The concert will be held on October 17, and doors will open at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. This includes dinner and a show! For more information call 470-848-2246 or visit www.ckproductions.info. Chaffer’s Place also offers live music every Friday and Saturday night.

Main Street Theater Presents The NeverEnding Story

The Main Street Theater Community Players Presents The NeverEnding Story on two upcoming weekends. The first weekend is October 18 and 19 at 7:00 pm with a 2:00 pm matinee performance at 2:00 pm on the 20th. The second weekend of performances will be October 25 and 2h at 7:00 pm with a matinee performance on the 27th at 2:00 pm. Online reservations can be made at www.communityplayersinc.com or by calling (903) 885-0107. Main Street Theater is located at 225 Main Street in Sulphur Springs.

The 12th Annual Help-A-Child Tractor Pull and Cook-off will be held Saturday, October 19 at 9:00 am

Help-A-Child will host their 12th Annual Tractor Pull with a Chili and Brisket Cook-off on Saturday, October 19 beginning at 9:00 am at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center. All Help-A-Child proceeds benefit the Scottish Rite Hospital and the Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center.

John and Deborah Gillis Foundation to host a ribbon-cutting celebration

The John and Deborah Gillis Foundation is hosting a ribbon-cutting celebration on Tuesday, October 22 at 10:00 am at the Chamber of Commerce, 110 Main Street, in Sulphur Springs. Please plan to attend to learn about all this foundation offers for the students and schools of Hopkins County.

Miss Behavin to host downtown ribbon cutting

Miss Behavin has officially opened their second location and will host a ribbon-cutting celebration on Tuesday, October 29 at noon. They are located at 118 Main Street in Sulphur Springs. Stop by to shop and wish them congratulations on this second location.

The Barn of Emory

The Barn of Emory, located at 550 CR 3325 in Emory, will host their ribbon cutting on Tuesday, October 29 at 6:00 pm. In addition to the ribbon-cutting, the Don Woods Jr. Band, will host a free concert at the venue at 7:00 pm. Please make plans to attend this fun event and explore this new venue.

EDC and ATCOG announce the 4th Annual Northeast Texas Rural Transportation Summit

The Sulphur Springs Hopkins County EDC and the Ark-Tex Council of Governments announce the 4th Annual Northeast Texas Rural Transportation Summit on Wednesday, October 30 at the Sulphur Springs in Sulphur Springs. For additional information call Roger Feagley at the EDC, (903) 439-0101.

Danna’s Buffalo Girls’ Flea Market Style/Swap

Danna’s held a ribbon-cutting celebration at 11:00 am on Friday, October 11 for Danna and the Buffalo Girls. Danna’s Buffalo Girls’ enjoyed their Flea Market Style and Swap last weekend.