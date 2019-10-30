Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Lezley Brown

Thank you to all who attended the 50th Annual Hopkins County Stew Contest! We enjoyed delicious stew, unfortunate weather conditions, and great memories. I love that we live in a community that welcomes an event of this size, allows us to think of our big dreams, and execute them. Thank you to our sponsors, our cooks, and our volunteers for a wonderful, wonderful Hopkins County tradition! See you next year for the 51tt Annual Stew Contest on Saturday, October 24th, 2020!

I’m excited to let you know that we have begun work on the 2020 Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Directory. We distribute over 7,000 of these directories to visitors, relocation hopefuls, and even hometown heroes who are interested in learning more about our local businesses. They include historical information as well all things to the see and do in Hopkins County. The best part is, they include an alphabetical and categorical listing of your business. LeeAnn Peugh, with Echo Publishing, will be contacting you in the next few weeks to see if you are interested in placing an ad in the directory. The rates are affordable, and one of the best ways to represent your business. I hope you will consider this a wise investment with over 7,000 opportunities for business exposure. You may also contact the Chamber, and I will pass your information along to her. I’m proud to produce this book telling all about the place we love. I hope you will join me in the journey!

Fourth annual Salute the Veterans Cook-off

The fourth annual Salute the Veterans Cook-off on will be held on Saturday, November 9 starting at 8 a.m. at the Hopkins County Heritage Park located at 416 N. Jackson Street in Sulphur Springs. All-you-can-eat BBQ begins at 1:00 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids under 12, and free for veterans, active duty, and children under 6. Proceeds will benefit Operation Victor Echo Tango.

Danna’s Buffalo Girls’ Flea Market & Swap on November 8-9

Danna’s Buffalo Girls’ will be having a Flea Market & Swap event November 8 and 9 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at 20670 Hwy. 11 E. in Winnsboro. Vendors are wanted as well as shoppers and “junque” lovers who are ready to shop, swap, and eat. Visit www.dannasfleamarketstyle.com or call 903-439-7091 for more information.

Veterans Day Parade scheduled for November 9th

A Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for Saturday, November 9th in Sulphur Springs to honor those who have served us. Beginning at 10:00 a.m., the parade will begin at Prim Stadium, head down Houston St., go through the downtown square, and continue out to the Brookshire’s. Grand Marshall for the parade is Clayton McGraw.

Designer Bag Bingo

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is hosting a Designer Bag Bingo Night on Tuesday, November 12th at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center. Doors open at 5 p.m., and tickets are for sale for $30. That ticket price gets you ten rounds of BINGO for a chance to win a designer bag by Coach, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Vera Bradley, and more. Tickets are available at Alliance Bank, City National Bank, and Guaranty Bank & Trust.

Wesley Methodist Church Fall Round-up

Wesley United Methodist Church is hosting their 41st Annual Fall Round Up on Saturday, November 23rd from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be Hopkins County Stew, a silent auction, country store, and a live auction. Tickets are $6 for adults, and $3 for children. Visit www.wesleysst.org/fallroundup for more information.

Ribbon Cuttings:

Miss Behavin has officially opened their second location and hosted a ribbon cutting celebration on Tuesday, October 29th at noon. They are located at 118 Main Street in Sulphur Springs. Stop by to shop and wish them congratulations on this second location.

The Barn of Emory, located at 550 CR 3325 in Emory, hosted their ribbon cutting on Tuesday, October 29th at 6 p.m. In addition to the ribbon cutting, the Don Woods Jr. Band